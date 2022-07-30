Måneskin explains why Eurovision changed their future

www.cnn.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Jane Fonda Encourages Young People to Embrace Aging, Says She Regrets Facelift: “I Don’t Want to Look Distorted”
Jane Fonda says she is “not proud” of getting a facelift and never did any more cosmetic procedures because she was concerned she’d look “distorted” and might get addicted to it. In a new interview with Vogue, the Grace and Frankie actress opens up about her iconic career revolutionizing fitness and how she approaches wellness in her own life. In the process, the actress and long-time activist around several issues including climate, discusses her own history with facelifts, her thoughts on plastic surgery addiction and how she wants to help reframe people’s relationships to getting older. More from The Hollywood...
Opinion: I called out Lizzo and Beyonce for song lyrics. They actually heard me
Disability advocate Hannah Diviney reached out separately to Lizzo and Beyonce over ableist slurs in their music and was pleased when both pop divas removed the offending language. The empowering interaction showed what can happen when a music superstar hears you, she writes.
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
'Beavis and Butt-Head' prove stupidity never goes out of style
Proving that some things never go out of style, "Beavis and Butt-Head" return in a new era and venue (Paramount+), but otherwise unchanged, even if the times might have altered their targets. The result is as funny and proudly stupid as ever, with creator Mike Judge bringing a little more awkward laughter (Heh heh) into the modern world.
Lady Gaga confirms she will star in 'Joker' sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix
It's hard to keep a poker face with this "Joker" sequel news. Gaga revealed in a musical teaser that the new film is slated to be released October 4, 2024.
David Axelrod reflects on 500 episodes of his show
Political commentator David Axelrod tells New Day about recording 500 episodes of his podcast “The Axe Files.” His 500th episode features a discussion with musician John Legend on abortion, miscarriages, and the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.
‘Big Brother 24’: Nicole Says ‘Shut up’ After Monte’s Warning, Fans Ask ‘Is She About to Evict Herself?’
Nicole Layog ignores an important warning on 'Big Brother 24' that could've saved her game.
Hollywood Minute: 'Joker' sequel due in 2024
The ‘Joker’ sequel lands an auspicious debut date, and the stars of ‘Wedding Season’ talk tradition vs. online dating. David Daniel reports.
Apple TV+ animated adventure 'Luck'
A human who finds her way into the Land of Luck. Rick Damigella talks with voice cast members Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg.
'Prey' sends the 'Predator' franchise back in time to hunt for cheaper thrills on Hulu
For those who remember the original "Predator," the alien hunter's code of conduct -- only using the weapons and force required to make things sporting -- helps mightily when trying to fight it. Even so, "Prey" represents an odd if refreshingly spare addition to the franchise, giving a coming-of-age spin to a faceoff that can't help but feel like a serious mismatch.
