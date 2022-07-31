Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Robert Laney, who says he is homeless, was arrested at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store on suspicion of arson. According to the Reno Co. Sheriff’s Department Laney allegedly set fire to a dumpster at the convenience store. When he was detained by law enforcement he said he needed to be taken to jail so he would have a permanent address to collect his disability check and move on from Hutchinson.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO