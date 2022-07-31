Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas

hutchpost.com
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
Kansas GOP nominates Kobach for AG, advancing comeback bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Tuesday nominated Kris Kobach for Kansas attorney general, keeping alive the polarizing conservative’s bid for a political comeback following his losses in a governor’s race and U.S. Senate primary over the past four years. Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state...
GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas lawmaker who has clashed with Republican leaders was poised Monday to win a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for governor, helped by allies of Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, a Republican until June,...
Sen. Marshall remains dedicated to "protect life at all costs"
WASHINGTON — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. – an OBGYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies issued a statement on the result of the Value Them both Amendment outcome.
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas attorney general primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is attempting a political comeback Tuesday in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general, where he faces a former prosecutor and a state senator who, like Kobach, say they would prioritize fighting the federal government. Kobach had a national profile for...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
KDHE: Reported COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,722 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 27 to Wednesday August 3, for a total of 841,542 cases. The state reported 7,519 coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 20 to Wednesday July 27. On Wednesday, the state reported...
Former congressman connected to false text about Kan. abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp is behind the false text message about the constitutional amendment that enraged Democrats on Monday, the Washington Post reports. The newspaper traced the unsolicited text messages to a political tech firm called Alliance Forge and identified Huelskamp’s Do Right PAC as the client behind the campaign.
Kansas’ top election official defeats conspiracy promoter
TOPEKA (AP) —The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant problems...
Biden: Tuesday's election an important victory for Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas. The President's said in a statement on the White House web site, "The Supreme Court’s extreme decision...
Mark Holland wins Dem. nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election. With 1045 precincts of 3949 reporting Holland had received 42 percent of the vote and had a large lead over five challengers. That was enough for the Associated Press to declare him the winner....
Jerry Moran wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerry Moran wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election. With just 280 precincts of the 3994 reporting, Moran had received 80 percent of the vote over challenger Joan Farr. That was more than enough for the Associated Press to declare Moran the winner. He will face Mark Holland who won the Democrat nomination.
Former Kan. court administrator charged with falsifying signatures
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
Man arrested in arson case wanted permanent address
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Robert Laney, who says he is homeless, was arrested at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store on suspicion of arson. According to the Reno Co. Sheriff’s Department Laney allegedly set fire to a dumpster at the convenience store. When he was detained by law enforcement he said he needed to be taken to jail so he would have a permanent address to collect his disability check and move on from Hutchinson.
Chiefs practice indoors Wednesday, rookie Isiah Pacheco continues to impress
ST. JOSEPH, Mo.—Chiefs Training Camp update. Due to persistent showers and storms Wednesday morning, the Chiefs were forced to practice inside the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex, meaning practice was closed to the public. The Chiefs practiced for over two hours in full pads, and head coach Andy Reid thought...
