The Cardinal Countdown: 34 Days Until Kickoff

Card Chronicle
Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Louisville Report takes a closer look at Louisville’s ultra-deep stable of running backs. —Awful news out of the UConn women’s basketball program, where superstar Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2022-23 season. —Jeff Greer’s latest U of L hoops newsletter focuses on...
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Purdue Decommit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
The guard from West Lafayette decommitted from the Boilermakers on Wednesday.
Card Chronicle
2021-22 LCPT Championship: NCAA/IARP vs. Armando Bacot
For all the uncool marbles. —Defeated Bring Brohm Home Guy (80%-20%) in the quarterfinals. —Defeated Chris Mack (66%-34%) in the semifinals. —Went yet another year without any sort of movement on the Louisville men’s basketball case from 2016-17. —As many have pointed out, the confusion and waiting has been...
Upside down action at Sportsdrome
Husbands and wife’s have different views on many thing. One of these instances happened Saturday at the Jeffersonville Sportsdrome. Dean Riley, a regular FWD racer and figure 8 driver, was turning the wheel on one of his figure 8 minivans. While running through the intersection, the rear of his red #56 van gets clipped. That impact sent him into a driver side roll over partially on the roof, but with enough momentum to lay back on all four wheels.
Louisville's Portland Park gets new basketball court thanks to former Trinity High School player
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kueber family stood with Mayor Greg Fischer to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Portland Park. The newly asphalted court had freshly painted lines, brand new backboards, rims and nets. "This project came about when the park's team members noticed that kids...
World Champion BBQ chef to share winning secrets at BBQ Bootcamp in Sellersburg
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A Sellersburg business is hosting aBBQ Bootcamp this weekend with a special celebrity instructor. Charcoal & More is on South Penn Street, owner Hall Wagner has been hosting BBQ Bootcamps twice a year since 2010. The two-day event returns this weekend with nationally recognized elite competition...
KSP: 3 Elizabethtown men arrested, charged with murder in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
Deputies investigating burglary, vandalism at Dubois Co. church
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County deputies say they are looking for information about a burglary and vandalism incident at an area church. That happened at the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church at the corner of CR 600 and CR 445. Deputies say the suspects broke into the church, stole...
