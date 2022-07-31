ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Cardinal Countdown: 34 Days Until Kickoff

By CardinalStrong
Card Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cardchronicle.com

Comments / 1

 

Card Chronicle

Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville Report takes a closer look at Louisville’s ultra-deep stable of running backs. —Awful news out of the UConn women’s basketball program, where superstar Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2022-23 season. —Jeff Greer’s latest U of L hoops newsletter focuses on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

2021-22 LCPT Championship: NCAA/IARP vs. Armando Bacot

For all the uncool marbles. —Defeated Bring Brohm Home Guy (80%-20%) in the quarterfinals. —Defeated Chris Mack (66%-34%) in the semifinals. —Went yet another year without any sort of movement on the Louisville men’s basketball case from 2016-17. —As many have pointed out, the confusion and waiting has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

Upside down action at Sportsdrome

Husbands and wife’s have different views on many thing. One of these instances happened Saturday at the Jeffersonville Sportsdrome. Dean Riley, a regular FWD racer and figure 8 driver, was turning the wheel on one of his figure 8 minivans. While running through the intersection, the rear of his red #56 van gets clipped. That impact sent him into a driver side roll over partially on the roof, but with enough momentum to lay back on all four wheels.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

KSP: 3 Elizabethtown men arrested, charged with murder in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart

Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
MADISON, IN
14news.com

Deputies investigating burglary, vandalism at Dubois Co. church

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County deputies say they are looking for information about a burglary and vandalism incident at an area church. That happened at the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church at the corner of CR 600 and CR 445. Deputies say the suspects broke into the church, stole...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

