The trades: The Phillies acquire RHP David Robertson from the Cubs for RHP Ben Brown, and OF Brandon Marsh from the Angels for C Logan O'Hoppe. With two trades that were reported within the span of a few minutes, the wild-card contending Phillies addressed a pair of roster holes. While the motivations for the Phillies are clear, what about the other teams in this pair of deals?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO