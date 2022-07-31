ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect steals vehicle after kicking child, 10, out of the backseat, cops say

By Mira Wassef
 4 days ago

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in Brooklyn Saturday night after kicking out a 10-year-old child who was in the backseat, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Coney Island and Foster avenues around 11:55 p.m., cops said. The child’s mother left her black Dodge Charger running while she went into a store when the suspect seized the opportunity, police said.

The perpetrator let the kid out at the same location before taking off in the vehicle, police said. The child was unharmed.

Police did not release any identifying information about the suspect. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 5

Rickey Bailey
4d ago

catch them quickly and the parent should go to jail for leaving a child in the car

Reply
7
MRUGOTTAHATEIT.COM
4d ago

An object can be replaced , Im just glad that He let the child out

Reply(1)
10
 

