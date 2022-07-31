As the West heats up, Oregon's new outdoor worker protection rules are being tested

www.kvnf.org
Tuesday elections will impact abortion rights in Kansas, Arizona and Michigan
Ever since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, it is now up to states to decide whether people can access abortion. We're going to look now at three states where voters tomorrow will help shape the future of reproductive rights - Arizona, Kansas and Michigan, where there was some news today. Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio is in Ann Arbor.
Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan race for governor
LANSING, Mich. — Tudor Dixon has won the Michigan Republican primary for governor, according to The Associated Press. Friday, Dixon received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Previously, she also racked up endorsements from well-known names in Michigan politics, like the family of former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
FEMA coordinator describes catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky. The death toll of 37 is expected to rise after some of the worst floods in the region's history. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke at a news conference this morning. (SOUNDBITE OF NEWS CONFERENCE) ANDY BESHEAR: It is absolutely devastating...
