Cape Coral, FL

Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year

 4 days ago
Tuesday elections will impact abortion rights in Kansas, Arizona and Michigan

Ever since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, it is now up to states to decide whether people can access abortion. We're going to look now at three states where voters tomorrow will help shape the future of reproductive rights - Arizona, Kansas and Michigan, where there was some news today. Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio is in Ann Arbor.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan race for governor

LANSING, Mich. — Tudor Dixon has won the Michigan Republican primary for governor, according to The Associated Press. Friday, Dixon received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Previously, she also racked up endorsements from well-known names in Michigan politics, like the family of former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
MICHIGAN STATE
KVNF Regional Newscast: August 2, 2022

This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Tuesday, August 2. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. The Delta County Health Department reported its first case of West Nile Virus over the weekend. A female in her 80s is currently hospitalized with the disease. Infections of the disease vary from year to year. In 2021 18 people were infected in Delta County resulting in 10 hospitalizations and one death. Environmental health director Greg Rajnowski said the first case serves as a reminder to prevent mosquito bites.
COLORADO STATE
FEMA coordinator describes catastrophic flooding in Kentucky

Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky. The death toll of 37 is expected to rise after some of the worst floods in the region's history. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke at a news conference this morning. (SOUNDBITE OF NEWS CONFERENCE) ANDY BESHEAR: It is absolutely devastating...
KENTUCKY STATE

