A Kansas sheriff is investigating claims of election fraud but evidence is scarce

www.kvnf.org
Related
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Experts believe Amendment 2 results will impact November elections
Political experts and activists believe election results in Kansas will set the tone for a the rest of the country, or at least influence states as they make the own stances on abortion.
Kansas Governor 2022 primary race election results
The Associated Press calls the Primary Races for Kansas Governor candidates.
Voter turnout spikes in Tuesday's primary as Kansans decide future of abortion
Kansas voters arrived to the polls in full force for Tuesday's primary election to decide the future of abortion in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment about abortion rights since the […]
MSNBC
Kansas had a choice: vote to help women or hurt them. It chose well.
Kansans went to the ballot box on Tuesday with an especially weighty task before them: whether to amend the state’s constitution to explicitly allow for a ban on abortion. Proponents and opponents of the amendment had spent the last few weeks in a pitched battle to either upend or maintain the status quo in one of the few states in the region where abortion remains legal.
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KAKE TV
Vote 2022: These are key races in the Kansas primaries
Kansas' Republican-controlled legislature could further restrict abortion if voters decide on Tuesday to approve a state constitutional amendment in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade's reversal. Kansans will also vote in primaries for governor, secretary of state, the House and Senate, state attorney general, state treasurer and the state legislature...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWCH.com
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
abovethelaw.com
Kris Kobach Might Be The Next Attorney General Of Kansas So Let's All Remember That He's So Bad At Law A Judge Ordered Him To Take Remedial Classes
While the media focuses on Kansas voters soundly defeating an effort to restrict abortion, yesterday’s primary also elevated Kris Kobach as the GOP nominee for attorney general, meaning he’s got a very good shot to be the state’s next attorney general. He’s also such a bad lawyer...
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year
Aug. 4 -- A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, law enforcement officers and emergency responders...
WIBW
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mystery Sender of Deceitful Kansas Abortion Text Is Booted From Messaging Platform
The anonymous person behind a deceitful text message sent to Kansans ahead of Tuesday’s vote on the constitutional right to abortion was suspended from the messaging platform on Monday. In the message, voters were encouraged to vote “yes” on the ballot question about whether to remove the right to abortion from the state constitution, saying that doing so “will give women a choice.” In reality, a “yes” vote would, according to the ballot’s language, mean that there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion. Twilio, which develops communications apps used by many political campaigns, found that the message violated its rules against the “spread of disinformation,” the Kansas City Star reported. Kansas’ leading anti-abortion groups and the state’s Republican party have all denied being responsible for the message.Read it at Kansas City Star
Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
KAKE TV
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood, Kansas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a female teenager who was knocking on doors in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 35-year-old...
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
Kansas constitutional amendment fails
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
Comments / 0