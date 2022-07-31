5 Position Battles That Will Define the 2022 NFL Preseason

bleacherreport.com
Fantasy Football 2022: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy
Never go into a fantasy football draft blind, having not done any preseason research or mocks to help prepare you for the event that is about to unfold. Managers who do that are less likely to have success during the upcoming season. With fantasy football time just around the corner,...
NFL Appeals Decision Browns' Deshaun Watson Should Be Suspended for 6 Games
The NFL is appealing the six-game suspension levied against Deshaun Watson following an investigation and disciplinary hearing on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released a statement Wednesday saying the league "notified the NFLPA that it will appeal [NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's] disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon":
Cowboys News: 4-Time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr Signs 1-Year Contract
The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the deal is for $2 million but can max out at $3 million. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported the news of a deal. Barr...
Dolphins RB Coach Says Stephen Ross' Tanking Comments Were Never Shared with Players
Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville told reporters Wednesday that any directive or belief that the team should tank from owner Stephen Ross never made it into the locker room in 2019. "From the top down, [the goal was] to win football games and prepare and get ready to...
Loaded with Future Hall of Famers, the 2022 NFL Season Will Be One for the Ages
Thursday will mark the unofficial start of the 2022 NFL preseason when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Week 1 of the preseason will open August 11, and the regular season will kick off September 8. In...
Aaron Rodgers opens up about drinking psychoactive tea, self-love
Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback. In fact, the Green Bay Packers star can claim that he's one of the very best of all time. He's also somewhat of a strange personality off the field, though. Calling Rodgers a "hippy" may be too brash, but it is probably an apt descriptor. Especially over the past few seasons during his appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers has opened up to fans about the way that he looks at the world around him — and he's pretty "crunchy."
Aaron Donald, Deion Sanders Among GOAT NFL D/ST Players Voted in ESPN Experts Poll
Fresh off winning his first Super Bowl, Aaron Donald has been anointed as the best defensive tackle in NFL history by a panel of ESPN experts. Two days after naming the greatest of all time among offensive players, ESPN's panel of 50 experts, reporters and analysts unveiled the best players at every defensive position and special teams.
Aaron Rodgers Says Ayahuasca Psychedelic Helped Him Win Back-to-Back NFL MVP Awards
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested Wednesday that the use of a psychedelic drug helped him win back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. Appearing on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast (h/t Jace Evans of USA Today), Rodgers described using ayahuasca for the first time in South America and explained how he believes the psychedelic helped him:
Roger Goodell Won't Directly Oversee NFL's Appeal of Deshaun Watson Ban
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed Peter C. Harvey, former New Jersey attorney general, to hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio first reported Goodell wouldn't oversee the appeal. The collective bargaining agreement entitles Goodell or a person he selects to evaluate further action after an independent...
Cooper Kupp 'Respectfully' Disagrees with Justin Jefferson Ranking Himself Better
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp isn't accepting the notion that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the best wide receiver in the NFL. According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Jefferson was asked recently to name the league's top wideout, and while he mentioned Kupp, he ultimately went with himself, saying, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me."
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Heisman Picks
The most prestigious award in sports is both magnificent and mysterious. And the process to determine a Heisman winner remains remarkably imperfect. There are too many voters. There is too much weight put on quarterbacks. Certain players from certain programs are essentially removed from consideration before the season begins because of the logo on their helmets.
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury on Hollywood Brown's Arrest: 'He's Got to Be Better'
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed the arrest of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and told reporters, "Obviously he knows he's got to be better than that and he will be moving forward." On Wednesday KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports reported Brown was arrested on criminal speeding...
Tony Buzbee: Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension 'Isn't Even a Slap on the Wrist'
Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women who made sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson, criticized the six-game suspension handed down to the Cleveland Browns quarterback. "Six games isn't even a slap on the wrist," Buzbee told reporters at a press conference Thursday. "It's a kiss on the...
Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Joins NBC on Multiyear Contract
Fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has signed a multiyear deal with NBC Sports after leaving ESPN. Berry will be used in a variety of roles, most notably joining Football Night in America Sunday's on NBC ahead of Sunday Night Football. He will also be on screen for a weekly pregame show on Sunday mornings and will have a daily hourlong show during weekdays on Peacock.
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott is Most Overlooked RB1 Value in 2022 Fantasy Football
Ezekiel Elliott might be overpaid and will never lead the league in efficiency, but he's a perfectly viable RB1 for fantasy football. There are plenty of reasons that Elliott has been on the bad end of some slander within fantasy football. For one, Elliott's role in the offense has kept Tony Pollard from getting a bigger role despite better efficiency numbers since coming to Dallas.
Patriots' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
The New England Patriots have one of the most fascinating rosters to track from a fantasy football perspective. New England has a second-year quarterback, a dynamic one-two punch at running back, an improved wide receiver group and a touchdown machine at tight end. The challenge for fantasy managers is to...
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Thinks He'll Play Long Enough to Reach 10,000 Rushing Yards
After receiving a vote of confidence from Jerry Jones earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has laid out a plan for the rest of his career. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Elliott said that his goal is to reach 10,000 rushing yards and help the Cowboys win a championship.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
76ers' Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey 'Most Impressive Young Player' I've Ever Coached
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers had high praise for Tyrese Maxey after a breakout second season in the NBA. "He's the most impressive young player I've ever had in 21 years of coaching," Rivers told Vince Carter on The VC Show (2:19 in video). "His work ethic, Vince, is beyond...
