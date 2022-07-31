Keep your umbrellas up as we close out July

www.wtva.com
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
wtva.com
Four high-end cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four high-end vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. The vehicles are all Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. The gray car was recovered on July 19...
wtva.com
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
wtva.com
Local chef competing for national title in New Orleans
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cooper Miller, the owner and chef at Forklift in Tupelo, will head to the Big Easy to compete for a national title. He said his staff works hard to stay true to their Southern and cajun roots while trying to do things a little different. “We...
wtva.com
New roadway to help parents at Mooreville school
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A new roadway will make it easier for parents to drop off their students in Mooreville. The new roadway is next to Mooreville Elementary School. The Lee County School District and Lee County Board of Supervisors partnered to build a new lane for car riders in an effort to reduce traffic congestion along County Road 1409.
wtva.com
Tupelo property director will likely take the city to court
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- A Tupelo property developer will likely take the city to court over a city council decision to move forward with an apartment complex project in the west side of the city. The apartment complex could be placed on Colonial Estates Road in Tupelo. The idea has created...
wtva.com
Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the suspects’ ages range from 14 to 17. He did not identify them. More than 30 mailboxes were damaged in the Endville community. An SUV was also damaged.
wtva.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Tippah County argument
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument between two roommates in Tippah County ended with one person dead and one person behind bars. Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said the incident happened at noon on Sunday, July 31 at a home on County Road 641. He identified the deceased victim as...
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
actionnews5.com
15-year-old girl reported missing from Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing from Southaven, Mississippi. Southaven Police Department says Tierrany Baugh was last seen walking westbound on Forest Down towards Getwell Road Monday night. She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the word “Candy” on it.
wtva.com
New apartment complex project gets the green light
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tuesday night, the Tupelo City Council approved the request for a local developer to build a 46 unit apartment complex. The Flowerdale Commons project was approved by a vote of 4 to 3. The apartments would be built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road.
wtva.com
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
wtva.com
Teachers breakfast held Monday in Houston
Teachers and staff throughout the Chickasaw County School District are busy preparing for the start of a new school year. Teachers and staff throughout the Chickasaw County School District are busy preparing for the start of a new school year.
wtva.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to resume in 2023
Due to the impending delays impacting the construction industry, St. Jude has decided to press pause on the construction of the 2022 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home. St. Jude is now planning to launch the next Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in the Summer of 2023.
