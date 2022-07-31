ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: For me, marijuana gummies are worth the drive and the taxes

By Dick Haws
First, some background.  I’ve got very deep Iowa roots. I’ve lived in Iowa — always in Ames — for something like the past 40 years and worked for 21 of those years at Iowa State, teaching journalism. I’m now retired but still living in Ames with my wife, in a condominium in a repurposed elementary school, just a few short blocks from downtown.

I’m the kind of Iowan who has hardly ever missed the local farmers’ market and am in the habit of attending at least one day of the Iowa State Fair. I have never been arrested. Check that. The Iowa Courts Online reminds me that back in 1999, I’d been stopped for speeding in Sac County, going something like 6-10 miles over the speed limit. I must have paid the fine because it says nothing more. I also have gotten two parking tickets in Ames over the years.

And for all those Iowa years — in fact, for what seems like almost all the 79 years I’ve been alive — I’ve had trouble sleeping. Back in the early years, I turned for help from some of those over-the-counter assisters like Sominex … and when it stopped doing much, I turned to melatonin … and when that wasn’t doing much, I visited my doctor and came away with a prescription for Ambien. I’d go to bed about 10:30, but by about 2 a.m., I’d be tossing and turning and looking at the clock, wondering how tired I’d be when 6:30 finally rolled around and I’d get up.

So then, I turned to marijuana. I don’t remembered where I learned about marijuana and sleep. Maybe it was through some AARP magazine article … or some CNN website … or some dude who claimed to know a lot about marijuana and sleep. Whatever. I bought my first marijuana in Colorado, and then, Illinois. In case you were wondering, marijuana is legal in both of those states. But the purchases I made there probably didn’t much match what most Iowans — at least, most Iowans who don’t know much about marijuana — would think about buying marijuana, in that I’ve never bought a spliff or a doobie or a joint or a blunt or whatever they may call it. This all means that I never smoke marijuana, which means I never take it in through my lungs.

But I am a fan of marijuana gummies, i.e., gummies infused with marijuana.

My favorite place to go for gummy marijuana is Milan, Illinois, just across the Mississippi from the Quad Cities. Milan is one of those small, nondescript towns you’ll often find snuggled up against the big city — but Milan does have the distinction of being the place where you can buy marijuana. I take U.S. Highway 30 from Ames all the way to De Witt, where I turn south into the Quad Cities and Milan and marijuana. The marijuana place is called Nature’s Treatment of Illinois and it’s almost always busy. They almost always have 50 to 75 cars in their parking lot. I’d say as many as 25 to 50 have Iowa license plates, with most of them coming from Scott County. Few of those Iowa license plates come from as far away as I do, in Story County, 200 miles to the west. The Nature’s Treatment people look you over carefully when you come into their place. Most importantly, they want to make sure you are at least 21. They even checked me, at age 79. I passed, by showing them my Iowa driver’s license. Nature’s Treatment also has a problem with money. You can’t use a credit card there. I guess it has to do with banks and making money off marijuana. Banks don’t want to do that. But the Nature’s Treatment people do have an ATM right inside their front door, which can give me the cash I need to make my buy.

Inside, the place is like a busy bank. There are often as many as 10 or 12 “bud” tenders working behind the counter , waiting to wait on me . I tell my “teller” that I want some gummies that would help me sleep. We talk a bit and the dude indicates he knows exactly what I need — he leaves for the back room and returns with “Good News,” whose small tin contains 10 marijuana-infused gummies, each one tasting like black cherry. He says, and the container says, that each gummy contains 5 mgs of CBN and 10 mgs of THC. They say the THC is the powerful stuff in the gummy; it’s what gives you the high — and will, I expect, put me to sleep. So that’s what I buy — two tins of “Good News,” which costs me $26.07 each. But that isn’t my total bill — not by a long shot. I’m also hit with an $8.93 tax on each tin, which figures out to a 34% addition to my gummy bill, which means I’m paying $52.14 for my two tins of my gummies and $17.86 for my gummie taxes. That’s $70. OUCH. I’m going to need a second job.

I’m back in Ames now. I don’t use any “Good News” until bedtime, and then just one gummy per night. I tend to get an almost-good night's sleep from it, and it seems to work better than anything I’ve taken before, so, I’ll no doubt carry on. But, man, a 34% tax.

Despite the taxation, I’ve been going back to Milan about once every three weeks for more “Good News.” And I find it’s continuing to work. And there’s no worry about getting arrested. Nobody in Illinois seems to care if I’m from Iowa buying marijuana in Illinois. And nobody in Iowa seems to care if I’m in Illinois and bringing marijuana into Iowa. It makes me wonder why Iowa doesn’t legalize the stuff. It would make my life a whole lot easier. I wouldn’t have to drive all the way to Illinois for it. I’d just drop down to my neighborhood Casey’s for my purchase, which means all my tax dollars would be staying in Iowa.

At last count, something like 19 states and the District of Columbia have already legalized recreational marijuana. I just wish Iowa would join the throng.

Dick Haws is a retired Iowa State University journalism professor.

Steve Grandors
4d ago

That's just one of Iowa's (Government) problems..... they can't see a good thing when it's right there in front of them !!! Marijuana is long overdue to be legalized, in my opinion 👍

majorityrules
4d ago

Iowa farmers are world class. They could grow most any crop better than anyone else. Too bad for them and the states coffers. Term limits for the dinosaurs keep coming to mind.

Mark Barron
4d ago

I drive to galena to verilife I'd say weekly, cannabis is the only thing that helps with my ptsd, back issues, knee problems, etc. all things I suffer from my time in the army. the VA just throws pills at my ailments. they don't want to fix anything. cannabis on the other hand has replaced I can't tell you how many pills. verilife is amazing, but I recommend ordering online ahead if time. makes the process so much smoother.

