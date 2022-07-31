Floods Strike New Blow In Place That Has Known Hardship

www.kurv.com
Related
kurv.com
Firefighters Partially Surround Deadly California Fire
(AP) — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and say the blaze probably will remain stalled through the weekend. Fire officials say the McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained Wednesday night and crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze. The fire didn’t advance Wednesday, following several days of thunderstorms that provided cloudy, rainy weather. An evacuation order for residents of Yreka was downgraded to a warning but authorities warn the massive fire that began last Friday still poses a threat. The blaze began last Friday and has scorched 90 square miles of forest, burned more than 100 homes and buildings and killed four people.
kurv.com
KY Gov. Beshear: “It Will Take Years To Rebuild”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the aftermath of the devastating flooding is still an active situation. He noted there have been some 13-hundred rescues, with one rescue happening Monday. Beshear added heat will now be the next challenge the commonwealth faces as cleanup efforts go on. The state has setup...
kurv.com
San Benito Enacts Stage Two Water Restrictions
Another Rio Grande Valley community is enacting water restrictions due to low reservoir levels. San Benito will enter Stage Two water restrictions this weekend. All municipal water usage will be cut, and residents need to restrict the use of water for landscaping and irrigation, car washing and filling swimming pools and hot tubs. Anyone violating the restrictions faces fines of up to 200-dollars a day.
kurv.com
Indiana Rep. Walorski Killed In Car Crash, Her Office Says
(AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District. That’s according to a statement Wednesday from her office. Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kurv.com
TX Gov Invites NYC, WDC Mayors To Border
The governor of Texas is inviting the mayors of New York City and Washington, DC to see the situation at the southern border for themselves. In a letter to Eric Adams and Muriel Bowser, Republican Greg Abbott said Texas has spent more than three-billion dollars over the last 18 months addressing the situation.
kurv.com
TX Back To School Shoppers Get To Buy Tax-Free This Weekend
The annual tax-free weekend starts this Friday across Texas. Shoppers can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday that runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7th. The tax-free purchases apply to most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks, sold for less than a hundred...
kurv.com
Texas DPS Sued Over Uvalde Records
A group of news organizations are suing the Texas Department of Public Safety over access to records of the Uvalde school shooting. The Texas Tribune reports more than a dozen organizations are accusing D-P-S of unlawfully refusing to release the records following requests under the Texas Public Information Act. The...
Comments / 0