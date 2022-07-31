Stabbing on Wisconsin river leaves 1 dead, 4 injured during tubing trip

www.nbcnews.com
Related
Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'
The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
People
Wis. Girl Will Likely Be Paralyzed After Uncle Allegedly Fires into Her Home, Striking Her
A 5-year-old Wisconsin girl may never walk again after being shot in the spine by her uncle, police allege. Online records confirm the charges against 29-year-old John Anthony Jackson, Jr. Late last week, Jackson was charged by Milwaukee Police with first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly...
The man accused in a Wisconsin river killing says a missing cellphone led to the confrontation
A stabbing incident that left four people injured and a teenager dead in Wisconsin started after a man who’d been tubing down a river went searching for his friend’s lost cellphone, the accused killer told authorities in court documents released Monday. Nicolae Miu, 52, told a sheriff’s lieutenant...
Two people drown within two days at lake in Wisconsin
Two people have drowned in the same Wisconsin lake over the course of the past week, local authorities confirmed. On Sunday evening, the Western Lakes Fire District reported that they’d received multiple 911 calls about a man who appeared to be in distress at Lac La Belle at approximately 3.44pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Car thieves have been using phones to steal vehicles
A string of car thefts that started in Milwaukee seems to have made its way to Pittsburgh. The group in Milwaukee started stealing Hyundais and Kia’s using only their phones - then mechanically and cosmetically damaging the cars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man who made song about killing police charged in Indiana officer’s death, authorities say
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Man accused of fatally stabbing teen and wounding 4 adults who were tubing down Wisconsin river
A 17-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded when a man stabbed them Saturday as the group was tubing down the Apple River, a Wisconsin sheriff said. The 52-year-old suspect is from nearby Minnesota, as was the victim who died, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson told reporters, including NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis, at a news conference Saturday. Neither was identified Saturday.
A 17-Year-Old Is Killed and 4 Are Hospitalized in River Tubing Stabbing
One person was killed and four others were critically injured Saturday after they were stabbed while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin, a popular summer spot that attracts visitors from across the region, authorities said.
Driver killed after sports car crashes into tree in northern Wisconsin
SAND LAKE, Wis. -- Investigators in northern Wisconsin say speed might have been a factor in a weekend crash where a driver lost control of a sports car and slammed into a tree. The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:33 p.m. Friday on County Highway F...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin river stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
Nicolae Miu, 52, is accused of killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four other people tubing on Wisconsin's Apple River. KARE's Lou Raguse reports.Aug. 2, 2022.
Brutal killing of Nigerian street vendor in broad daylight sparks outrage in Italy
A judge in Italy on Monday ordered an Italian man to remain in jail as an investigation continues into the death of a Nigerian street vendor whose brutal beating at the hands of the suspect shocked many in Italy and prompted strong condemnation from the Nigerian government. Police took Filippo...
A teenager is dead and 4 critically injured after stabbing on river in Wisconsin
A 17-year-old boy died Saturday, and four others were wounded when they were stabbed while riding inner tubes down a river in western Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
8 weeks after nearly drowning on the Mississippi, 5-year-old boy discharged from hospital
RED WING, Minn. – Exactly eight weeks since the day he nearly drowned in the Mississippi River, 5-year-old Vincent Koenig is back home.His mom, Rachel Koenig, calls it a miracle. So do the medical professionals who have helped him regain the ability to walk, talk and eat on his own since he was admitted June 3.Koenig was fishing along the Mississippi with his dad and siblings when a barge came around the bend of the river and collided with their boat.It's estimated Koenig spent anywhere from 10 to 12 minutes underwater before bystanders spotted his bright orange shoes and pulled...
1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Maplewood on Friday afternoon.Maplewood public safety officials say officers were called to the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East around 1:45 p.m. There, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.Police were able to identify and arrest a suspect. The incident is still under investigation.
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
Girl chewed through restraints in bold escape from week of captivity in Alabama
A kidnapped 12-year-old chewed through her restraints, breaking the braces on her teeth, to escape a week of captivity in Alabama, investigators said Tuesday. Her escape led to deputies discovering the bodies of her slain mother and brother, who officials believe were killed by her mother's boyfriend, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said Wednesday.
NBC News
426K+
Followers
51K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12