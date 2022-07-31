Stabbing on Wisconsin river leaves 1 dead, 4 injured during tubing trip

RED WING, Minn. – Exactly eight weeks since the day he nearly drowned in the Mississippi River, 5-year-old Vincent Koenig is back home.His mom, Rachel Koenig, calls it a miracle. So do the medical professionals who have helped him regain the ability to walk, talk and eat on his own since he was admitted June 3.Koenig was fishing along the Mississippi with his dad and siblings when a barge came around the bend of the river and collided with their boat.It's estimated Koenig spent anywhere from 10 to 12 minutes underwater before bystanders spotted his bright orange shoes and pulled...

5 DAYS AGO