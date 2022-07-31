ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Stabbing on Wisconsin river leaves 1 dead, 4 injured during tubing trip

 4 days ago
Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'

The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
Man accused of fatally stabbing teen and wounding 4 adults who were tubing down Wisconsin river

A 17-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded when a man stabbed them Saturday as the group was tubing down the Apple River, a Wisconsin sheriff said. The 52-year-old suspect is from nearby Minnesota, as was the victim who died, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson told reporters, including NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis, at a news conference Saturday. Neither was identified Saturday.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
