Early morning earthquake felt Sunday

WIS-TV
Earthquake shakes up town of Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that another earthquake has happened in the town of Elgin. The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 1.8. on August 3 around 9:44 a.m. So far there have been over 60 reported earthquakes in the area. Last week, a...
abccolumbia.com
USGS reports small earthquake near Elgin
Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)–Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The US Geological Survey has reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake just under two miles east of Elgin. The same area has been subject to dozens of small quakes since the end of last year.
Another small earthquake strikes near Elgin
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small earthquake was recorded near the town of Elgin, the latest in the swarm of tremors that have taken place in that area in the last seven months. The latest was a 1.9 magnitude quake that struck 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday. It happened 1.86 miles beneath the surface.
abccolumbia.com
Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
A hot forecast as some counties head back to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — School is back in session!. At least for a few counties here across the Midlands. The good news is that while hot, the weather should cooperate to start things off!. As we start off the work week, rain chances looks to remain somewhat lower as the...
WIS-TV
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for a Columbia resident who went missing on Sunday. Friends and family say the victim is 31-year-old Terrance Butler, an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Corporal in the National Guard...
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Blowing Rock, U.S. Geological Survey says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — An earthquake that hit North Carolina may have been felt across state lines. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook people near Blowing Rock shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said it was centered around 3.2 miles north-northeast of Blowing Rock, and had a depth of two kilometers.
wach.com
Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
71st earthquake felt in Lugoff-Elgin area as swarm continues
ELGIN, S.C. — A small rumble on Saturday morning now brings the earthquake count to 71 for the Lugoff and Elgin regions of Kershaw County - a count that began 215 days earlier when a magnitude 3.3 set off a record-breaking swarm for the region. The Saturday quake happened...
wach.com
An accident on I-77 has lanes blocked Monday morning
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — An accident on I-77 in the southbound direction has two right lanes blocked near mile marker 3. There are crews on scene working to get this incident cleared up.
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
WIS-TV
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Second annual Sanaa Walk for slain teens and their families
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother is finding her voice after her life was changed forever when her daughter was killed. Now, she’s leading the charge with her organization, M.O.S.T. (mothers of slain teens) and joining forces with other families that have experienced tragedy to ensure other families never have to go through the same thing.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Tips to organizing college dorms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many schools are ready to kick off the new school year, but the little ones aren’t the only ones going back. Many freshmen are headed to college for the first time and living in smaller living spaces. Professional organizer, Kinsley Turnipseed with My Other Mother...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Wine on the River event hosted by Lexington Medical Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks, an annual event hosted by the Lexington Medical Center Foundation will be returning to the Midlands! Wine on the River is a fun gathering where folks spend an evening near the Riverwalk with an all-out culinary experience, complete with wine and beer pairings of course.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies ambushed in Northeast Columbia subdivision
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Sheriff Leon Lott says deputies with Richland County Sheriff’s Department were ambushed with gunfire at around 5:30 a.m. this morning. The ambush took place at Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. Deputies were called to the neighborhood over a possible domestic dispute. But when...
WIS-TV
Missing Sumter Co. man found safe
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said Millard Hunter was located safely Thursday at around 12:45 p.m. Someone at the education building at Shaw AFB recognized him and was able to notify authorities. Hunter is with his family and receiving medical attention. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the...
wach.com
Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected
Sumter police say they suspect foul play after a Sumter man was found alongside a road early Tuesday morning and later died. Police say 57-year-old Stevy Pleasant , was found lying in the road on Carolina Avenue with injuries to his upper body, according to a release. The injures, officials say, were not due to a fall or vehicle crash and appeared to have been inflicted by a person or multiple people.
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
