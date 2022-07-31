Isiah Pacheco shows preseason promise for KC Chiefs

arrowheadaddict.com
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update
Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career
JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Starting Line-Up
The Kansas City Chiefs have arrived at training camp to prepare for their 2022 NFL season. The 52-man roster predicts how KC’s roster will be at the end of training camp. The Chiefs would likely prefer to keep developmental backup quarterback Shane Buechele on the active roster as they did for much of 2021, but if he can’t overtake Henne in training camp, the roster spot may prove too valuable.
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN Names NFL's Greatest Running Back Of All-Time
With the NFL season finally here, ESPN had 50 experts, reporters and analysts name the league's greatest player of all time at every position. It's not a surprise to see Tom Brady and Jerry Rice on the list. They're undoubtedly the most accomplished players at their respective positions. When it...
AthlonSports.com
Chiefs Rookie Exits Training Camp With Potential Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs expect big things out of 2022 second-round pick and rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore. Unfortunately, his development could be stalled here for a bit. Moore, the former Western Michigan wide receiver, had to exit training camp early this Tuesday morning. The second-round pick was running a...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce aims to finish career in Kansas City
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid will always have a special fondness for Travis Kelce, one of the first players that the Kansas City Chiefs drafted after the coach took over a downtrodden franchise following his own frustrating finish in Philadelphia. Reid had drafted his older brother, Jason,...
Yardbarker
Three UDFAs That Could Make Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster
Every player comes into NFL training camp with some sort of expectation. Stars are not necessarily expected to do much to prove themselves in training camp, with the hopes of staying healthy. Some veterans may be looking to prove that they can still hang with the younger players. Meanwhile, some young players are giving it all they got at their one possible shot to stick on a 53-man NFL roster. Those specific players are always fun stories to follow along with during training camp, that being the undrafted free agents. That is no different for the Kansas City Chiefs.
KC Chiefs activate Prince Tega Wanogho from PUP list
The Kansas City Chiefs activated offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho from the Physically Unable to Play list on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs began with a number of offensive linemen missing from training camp for one reason or another, but slowly and steadily, players are returning to the field. The latest player back in the fold of training camp is offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who was activated from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP list) on Thursday.
Anthony Hitchens works out for New Orleans Saints
Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens is working out to hopefully earn a look from the New Orleans Saints. The New Orleans Saints are looking to fill a void in the linebacker ranks and former Kansas City Chiefs veteran Anthony Hitchens is among the list of players hoping to find a home for the coming season.
New Chiefs in training camp, and the team leaders
Once again we check in with Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs Mitch Holthus, live from training camp in St. Joe. The Chiefs waiting to see if practice will be moved indoors due to summer storms
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Skyy Moore (hip) practicing on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hip) was a participant in Wednesday's practice. After Kansas City's second round pick was forced to leave Tuesday's practice with a hip injury, Moore was able to respond quickly by participating in today's session. If the rookie wideout can continue his successful training camp, expect Moore to see major playing time on the outside in a potential committee approach to replace Tyreek Hill. Per Fantasy Football Calculator in 12-team point per reception leagues, the 21-year old's average draft position stands in the 12th round.
FanSided
