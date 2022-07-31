STARS Foundation to perform Friday and Saturday at Melba

houstonherald.com
Limelight on livestock
Over the years, I’ve witnessed lots of livestock showing competition during the Texas County Fair, and one thing never gets old: Listening to a judge describe what makes one animal stand out above the others. But while it’s always pretty cool to hear them speak, all judges are not...
DEATH NOTICE: Patricia McClenahan
Patricia Ann McClenahan, 65, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston. No visitation or service is planned. Send an online condolence.
TCMH signs doctor for duties
Texas County Memorial Hospital inked a contract with Chad Law, DO, a family medicine and obstetrics physician who will provide weekend hospital coverage, board members heard at their monthly meeting on July 26. Law and his wife, Chandra, recently visited the hospital and community and decided it was a place...
Some without power in region
Overnight storms have left some without power in the region. At 7 a.m. Thursday, Intercounty Electric Cooperative reported 443 meters affected; 181 were in Texas County.
Troop G reports drowning
The nine-county area of Troop G recorded its first drowning of the year on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Dee A. Hodges, 48, of Wichita, went missing while floating on the Current River overnight. Troopers said his body was found downstream at Cave Spring in Shannon County.
Cabool man hurt in U.S. 60 accident
A Cabool man received moderate injuries in an accident Wednesday morning about four miles east of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Stephen E. Hill, 31, traveled off the left side of U.S. 60, struck a road sign and overturned at about 5:20 a.m.
U.S. 60 east of Cabool targeted for work
Eastbound U.S. 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The section of roadway is located two miles east of Cabool near Highway AV. Weather permitting, work will be performed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Cabool man receives 25 years in woman’s death
A Cabool man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison in the death of a woman who was taken from the Houston Walmart Supercenter parking lot and later shot at Roby about four years ago. During a court appearance on May 25, Kenneth Clark entered an Alford Plea to...
PDF: This week’s public notices
County commission to seek funds for two bridge projects
Members of the Texas County Commission met July 20-21 at the Texas County Administrative Center. •Met with Dwayne Goforth to discuss road signs. •Approved 15 survey corners for the remonumentation project to establish surveying corners with the Missouri Department of Agriculture. •Reappointed Janet Fraley of Houston to the Texas County...
Woman charged with assault at an auction
A St. Robert woman faces a felony assault charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident at an auction in the Upton area on April 30. Joleen D. Hutsell, 39, of St. Robert, was charged Aug. 1 with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony). Her bond is set at $350,000.
Cook wins 143rd District Republican nomination
Texas County voters traveled to polls Tuesday to elect party nominees for the fall. About 23 percent of the county’s registered voters participated, according to unofficial results from Texas County Clerk Peggy Seyler. There were few contested races on the local ballot. Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston, blew past his...
