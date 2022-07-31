Write-in votes to decide SC town council winner

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — A deadline to qualify for an open seat on a South Carolina town’s council ended without any candidates filing to have their names placed on the ballot.

A September 13 special election has been set to replace outgoing Chapin Councilwoman Kay Hollis, who resigned last month.

No candidates filed with the Lexington County Election Commission for the open seat by the noon Friday deadline.

Elections Director Lenice Shoemaker confirmed to The State that the election will proceed without any listed candidates on the ballot and a write-in option.

The person who receives the most write-in votes will fill the seat until Hollis’ term ends in November 2023.

