World's Biggest Swiss Flag Unfurled on Alpine Cliff

Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in prison, White House calls for her release
KHIMKI, Russia, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable."
US News and World Report
Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
US News and World Report
U.S. Launched Weekend Drone Strike in Kabul -Taliban Spokesman
KABUL (Reuters) - The United States carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul over the weekend, the Taliban's chief spokesman said on Monday. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday and the ruling Islamist extremists strongly condemned it as a violation of “international principles" and the 2020 agreement on a U.S. troop withdrawal.
US News and World Report
America's Biggest Warehouse Is Running Out of Room. It's About to Get Worse
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of...
US News and World Report
U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei
HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
Ukraine's Western Arsenal Grows as MARS II Missiles Hit the Front Lines
German weapons manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann touts the missiles as uniting "maximum precision with long range."
US News and World Report
Hundreds of Amazon Warehouse Workers Walk Out Over Pay, UK Union Says
LONDON (Reuters) -Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Tilbury in southeast England have walked out in protest over pay, the trade union GMB said, the latest sign of labour force discontent as the rising cost-of-living sparks strikes across sectors. Amazon, which dominates the online retail marketplace, has faced...
US News and World Report
China Says It Is in Communication With U.S. Over Pelosi's Expected Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has been in communication with the United States over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday. Pelosi kicked off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
US News and World Report
Russian Ceasefire and Troop Pullout Must Precede Any Talks, Says Ukraine
KYIV/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed comments by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war and said any dialogue would be contingent on a Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of its troops. Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and increasingly derided in...
Phys.org
It's raining PFAS: Even in Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau, rainwater is unsafe to drink
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made hazardous chemicals that are spread globally in the atmosphere and as a result they can be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth. During the last 20 years, guideline values for PFAS in drinking water, surface waters and soils have decreased dramatically due to new insights into their toxicity. As a result, the levels in environmental media are now ubiquitously above guideline levels. A perspective article by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich published in Environmental Science & Technology suggests that PFAS define a new planetary boundary for novel entities that has been exceeded.
US News and World Report
Pelosi Departs Taiwan, Capping Visit That Infuriated China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after pledging solidarity and hailing its democracy, leaving a trail of Chinese anger over her brief visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own. Pelosi, whose delegation made an unannounced but closely watched...
Senegal opposition leader asks supporters to defend their votes by any means
DAKAR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A Senegalese opposition leader on Wednesday called on supporters to be ready to defend their votes by any means, accusing the ruling party of President Macky Sall of wanting to steal a legislative election the opposition claims to have won.
US News and World Report
Russian Court: Griner Is Guilty
KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday ruled that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was guilty of drugs possession and smuggling after she pleaded guilty to bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges to Russia. In its ruling, the court said that Griner committed the crime "deliberately", despite the defendant having...
The Myth of Independent American Families
In 1970, a 17-year-old named Lars Tragardh left Sweden for America, trading in the collectivism of his home country for rugged individualism. Or so he thought. His disillusionment began while he was applying for college financial aid. He hoped to attend Pomona College in Southern California, and even back then, tuition seemed steep compared with the cost of education in Sweden, where university was free. When he learned that the school had two sets of aid forms—one regarding his own income, and one for his parents’—he was surprised. “Well, what does that have to do with me?” Tragardh recalls asking. “I’m an adult … I have no economic relations to my family anymore.” An administrator explained that in America, parents are expected to contribute to their children’s college costs.
US News and World Report
Mexican President Expropriates Land for Construction of Mayan Train
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expropriated 1.09 million square meters (269 acres) for the construction of the Yucatan peninsula's planned Mayan Train railway, according to the official gazette published Monday. The 1,500 km (930 mile) line is already under construction, with the aim of linking tourist...
US News and World Report
One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
Even as China becomes more assertive, there are still shared interests, New Zealand's prime minister says
WELLINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that even "as China becomes more assertive in the pursuit of its interests", there are still shared interests that the two countries can and should co-operate on.
US News and World Report
China to Launch 'Targeted Military Operations' Due to Pelosi Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations" in response to U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China's defence ministry said on Tuesday night. Separately, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near...
