Philippine Ex-President Ramos, Warrior and Survivor, Dies at 94

www.usnews.com
Related
Aide Falls to His Death Inside Presidential Palace
An investigation is underway after Mario Castro's death inside Malacañang, the Philippines presidential palace.
Philippines president says 'no intention' to rejoin ICC
The Philippines has no plan to rejoin the International Criminal Court, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Monday, with the tribunal's prosecutor seeking to resume a probe into the ex-president's deadly drug war. Marcos, who backed Duterte's drug war, has previously indicated he would not cooperate with the ICC. On Monday, he went even further.
Former Philippine president Fidel 'Steady Eddie' Ramos dies
Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos, who oversaw a rare period of steady growth and peace that won him the reputation as one of the country's most effective leaders ever, has died aged 94, officials said Sunday. Known as "Steady Eddie" for his unflappable demeanour during the country's regular moments of upheaval, he was frequently pictured chewing unlit cigars as he guided the Philippines with a sure hand from 1992-1998.
Ramos, ex-Philippine leader who helped oust dictator, dies
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Ramos’s family announced his death with profound sadness...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Solomonic Dynasty claims that Ethiopian kings are descendants of the biblical King Solomon
Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, a member of the Solomonid DynastyCredit: unknown; an official portrait of which b/w copies were distributed ; Public Domain Image. The Solomonic Dynasty (or Solomonid Dynasty) is a dynasty of Ethiopian emperors who claimed that they were descended from the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead
Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
She went to Colombia to exhume her grandfather — and returned with a blazing memoir
If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.
China Warns Philippine Ships 'Making Trouble' as Island Dispute Escalates
Chinese government vessels have for the first time made direct threats against a Manila-held outpost in disputed waters in the South China Sea, according to a report out of the Philippines this week. The latest saga in the decades-long standoff over Second Thomas Shoal—known as Ayungin in the Philippines and...
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
The West risks stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China because we are not talking to our enemies, UK security chief warns
The West and China could risk stumbling their way into a nuclear war as the world enters a 'dangerous new age', the UK's national security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid a changed 'security order', with advances in tech making weapons more lethal and abundant.
The danger is not that Colombia will become another Venezuela, but another Mexico | Opinion
When I asked Colombia’s center-right President Ivan Duque whether Colombia runs the risk of becoming a new Venezuela after his successor Gustavo Petro — a former leftist guerrilla — takes office on Aug. 7, the outgoing leader dodged the question three times in a row.
Geraldo Rivera on Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan: She should go with Kevin McCarthy
Fox News co-host Geraldo River said he supported Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan on "The Five" and suggested Republicans should join her in the trip. GERALDO RIVERA: It is a very, very sensitive topic. Taiwan is by United States policy, part of China. It's this...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Daily Beast
Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
natureworldnews.com
A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?
A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air
Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
Comments / 2