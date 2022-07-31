Philippine Ex-President Ramos, Warrior and Survivor, Dies at 94

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 23 DAYS AGO