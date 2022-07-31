ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fritch, TX

City of Fritch announced a Film Friendly Texas location

By Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
The Texas Film Commission announced the city of Fritch as a Film Friendly Texas community after completing the certification process and multi-step training.

The city was recognized approximately two weeks ago and received recognition from Gov. Greg Abbott about the recognition and what it will mean for the state and Texas Panhandle area.

“I congratulate the City of Fritch on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 160 other Texas communities who have received this recognition,” Abbott said. “The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. I am proud of all the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Fritch market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

The Texas Film Commission, for the past 50 years, has helped to grow Texas jobs and economies by promoting local communities as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.

Fritch City Manager Drew Brassfield said in a news release: “Having the Film Friendly Texas designation for Fritch is a terrific way to highlight the uniqueness rural cities like ours have to offer and is a fantastic economic development opportunity. ... We’re excited to show off the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument, and we are looking forward to the positive impact this will have on our city’s future.”

The city of Fritch joins more than 160 Film Friendly Texas communities from across the state, and will receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

"We are hoping that it will lead to us having productions of all types come to our city, anything from commercials to motion films. What this does for us is put us on the Texas Film Commissions website and any location that we submitted to be filmed, and allows for producers to view and choose places in our town to film at," said Christina Athey, Fritch City Secretary, who serves as the designated Film Friendly Texas community partner in Fritch.

According to Athey, the process became an idea after seeing other area towns prosper from opening their cities up to film crews and productions.

The certification process included a seminar for city officials on how to make the city a film friendly environment and maintain it. Afterwards, the city submitted several locations that would be of interest to a production agency, including Lake Meredith, rustic looking sites and buildings, and several other locations unique to the area.

"Some other things they said that made us unique were some of the older structures that are here. We were initially worried and thought well we don't have this or we don't have that, but their view on it was that there was so much potential here. We have a lot of open land that can be utilized and old barns from ranch lands here and old boat storages, and all that is important to the film industry. They can take anything and make it what they want it to be, and that is an asset that is unique to us," Athey said.

According to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, the Texas Film Commission has attracted $1.74 billion in local spending and created more than 162,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2021.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas communities offer, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

