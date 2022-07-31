Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures will remain on Monday

www.fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: More storms expected in Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TOMORROW AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Isolated storms possible Thursday afternoon in inland areas... There is little threat of rain near the beach or Cape Canaveral. The chance for rain is only 30-40%. A few may catch some downpours and lightning, but most will stay dry. This great news for the two launches at the Cape.
Orlando Weather Forecast: More afternoon thunderstorms expected Wednesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tomorrow's forecast high: 93 degrees. Main weather concerns: Wednesday, we face more numerous afternoon thunderstorms. Main concerns will be torrential rain, deadly lightning and gusty winds over 60mph. One or two may go severe, but the overall chance is <30%. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT...
More storms pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re watching a cluster of showers and non-severe storms in Polk County this morning. They are lingering, but should clear out throughout the morning show leading to dry conditions this AM. Sea breeze showers will begin to develop around lunchtime and spread inland throughout the afternoon. We’ll be watching for the sea breeze collisions early evening leading to scattered showers & storms. This afternoon is expected to be hot as highs reach the mid 90s.
Florida's Peppa Pig Theme Park closed Wednesday due to storm damage
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed on Wednesday due to damage caused by Tuesday's strong storms. "Due to storm damage last night and in an abundance of caution, Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed today, August 3rd," the theme park wrote in an update on Facebook on Wednesday.
Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida
The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7
ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
Florida's Space Coast gearing up for double launch day on Thursday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast will be busy on Thursday with two planned rocket launches just hours apart. First, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will send up an Atlas V rocket on a mission for the U.S. Space Force. Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.
Family receives refund after Florida vacation rental unexpectedly canceled
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Missouri family who booked a vacation rental home in Florida via VRBO only to find out it was unexpectedly canceled weeks before their trip, has received a full refund after FOX 35 News featured her story. "It's been terrible. It really has," Maggie Taite told...
New grocery store in The Villages expected to open in height of snowbird season
Construction of the new Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages is expected to be finished in the height of snowbird season. Brisk work is taking place at the construction site at the corner of County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. It is anticipated the store could open in January.
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
Tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Seminole County on Thursday morning, sending the frozen fowl spilling onto the highway. The Seminole County Fire Department says this happened at mile marker 101 in Sanford around 4:40 a.m. No one was...
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
Faith Deliverance Temple sells church property to Orlando City Soccer Club
ORLANDO, Fla. - Exploria Stadium and the Faith Deliverance Temple have stood side-by-side for years. The City of Orlando tried to acquire the small piece of land for the soccer stadium in 2014, and failed. Now, the church leaders have finally sold the property to the Orlando City Soccer Club...
Artemis 1 rocket launch: 100,000 people expected to watch launch at Kennedy Space Center; some hotels sold out
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
