Naples man charged, accused of possessing more than pound of cocaine, fentanyl at his home

By Michael Braun, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
A Naples man authorities say had just over a pound of a cocaine/fentanyl mix at his home is facing multiple felony charges.

Collier County Sheriff's Office investigators executed a search warrant Friday at the Gilchrist Street address of Jude Dorestal, 37.

Dorestal, charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking hydrocodone, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, bonded out of Collier County Jail on Sunday.

Sheriff's Office detectives said Dorestal was trafficking the drugs from his home.

During the search warrant deputies seized: 457.9 grams (1.01 pounds) of cocaine/fentanyl mix, 49.4 grams (1.7 ounces) of hydrocodone, 725.5 grams (1.6 pounds) of marijuana and $3,944.

#Naples#Fentanyl#Marijuana#Cocaine#Drugs
