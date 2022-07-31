Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: August 1 to 7, 2022

365thingsinhouston.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 5 to 7, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: August 2022
Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in August 2022. This month, summer exhibitions are in high gear across Houston, and we’ve selected a handful that you should put on your radar. Even more, all of our picks this...
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
Look crisp & cool at White Linen Night & WLN-inspired events in the Heights
Experience a taste of White Linen Night in the Heights at pop-up events and offers throughout the larger neighborhood—all inspired by Houston’s start-of-August tradition—happening on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Although the once-official White Linen Night is only returning in a limited, scaled-down version (think less “organized block...
This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Former HISD teacher becomes entrepreneur, starts Cupcake Kitchen Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) – One Houston Independent School District teacher decided to leave the classroom after 15 years to turn her baking side hustle into a business that’s now thriving. Patrice Farooq is the owner of Cupcake Kitchen Houston. She joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to talk about her journey and the opening of her […]
Ramen Restaurant That Started in Tokyo Expands Houston Presence
Another RAKKAN Ramen location could open in Houston in spring of 2023.
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
A Jackass Star Made an Entertaining Pit Stop at a Wharton, Texas Buc-ee’s
We Texans know of the grandeur of Buc-ee's. For many, a stop at Buc-ee's will actually be on the itinerary of the trip. If you have an out of state friend or family member coming for a visit, you will probably tell them that they must stop at Buc-ee's and take in the spectacle. Looks like now even celebrities have to stop and take in the Buc-ee's experience.
These Houston Restaurants Are Shucking Out Deals for National Oyster Day (Friday, August 5)
From oyster happy hours to all-day deals on chargrilled bivalves and on-the-half-shell jewels of the sea, here’s where to shuck and slurp this National Oyster Day in Houston. Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd. Chef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet has got $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters up for grabs....
CEO of Houston’s Beloved Nutcracker Market Is Set to Retire After 34 Years and $80 Million Raised
After leading the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market for 34 years, CEO Patsy Chapman looks to retirement in November. The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market without its 34-year champion CEO Patsy Chapman? Say it isn’t so that the beloved Chapman is moving on to greener pastures. But, yes, the 2022 market will be her last. And that comes as no surprise to market and Houston Ballet insiders.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
Three's company but we don't think it'll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 1 to 7, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 1 through Sunday, August 7, 2022. This week includes a final US stop by country legend Garth Brooks, a tribute to a legendary Mexican singer-songwriter, a rap double-bill of hip-hop stars, indie rockers, and more.
Iconic Houston Restaurant Gets Threats Over Their Fajita Smoke
When you think of fajita smoke your mouth might begin to water and your stomach might begin the growl. However, the same could not be said for new neighbors of a long-time-standing infamous Houston restaurant. Laredo's Taqueria first opened in Houston back in 1984; they've since opened an additional 3...
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows
Once again, Houston-area residents can enjoy some bragging rights. See who ranked among the nation's top wealthiest cities according to a new study.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County.
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
From U.S. presidents to celebrities, Tony's has been a go-to spot for fine dining for over half a century.
La Niña is expected to continue into fall. Here's the impact it will have across Houston
HOUSTON — La Niña may be staying with us for longer than anticipated — likely through the rest of summer, fall and potentially into early winter. So what does that mean for us as we head into the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10?. For...
PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults
HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
