Wrong-way driver arrested following crash in I-43 construction zone

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An eighth person has died following Sunday’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 that killed five kids and two women. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being airlifted for serious injuries. All seven passengers of the Blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size Van have now passed away. […]

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO