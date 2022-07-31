Wrong-way driver arrested following crash in I-43 construction zone

www.wisn.com
Milwaukee police chase ends in crash, fire
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near 9th Place & Morgan Avenue. Firefighters say the car caught fire after hitting a tree. There’s no word yet on injuries. This...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin fatal crash, 79-year-old man dead
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 79, died at the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 near Grange and Sunny slope. Police said the crash involved two vehicles, an SUV and a tow truck. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
8th person in Interstate 90 crash dies
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An eighth person has died following Sunday’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 that killed five kids and two women. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being airlifted for serious injuries. All seven passengers of the Blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size Van have now passed away. […]
Stolen vehicle had 3-week-old inside; child found, vehicle still missing
A 3-week-old baby was found in an alley after a vehicle was stolen with the baby inside. Police are still looking for the vehicle, and the child has been returned to her mom.
Crash in New Berlin, 79-year-old killed
New Berlin police said in a statement the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Grange near Moorland.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Video shows I-43 wrong-way driver approaching construction girders
MILWAUKEE - Video shows the moments before and after a wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone on I-43 Sunday morning, July 31. That driver, a Milwaukee-area man, 28, was arrested for OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Among the first responders was Ray's Towing Company. They've been in business...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police pursuit ends in crash, 1 in custody
GREENFIELD, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 following a police pursuit and crash in Greenfield. It happened just before 2 a.m. According to police, the driver fled a traffic stop. The officer pursued the vehicle where it crashed into another vehicle at 13th and Oklahoma.
'Shooting incident' near Marquette Interchange, lanes reopen
Southbound lanes on I-43 from Locust to the Marquette Interchange are back open after shutting down as authorities investigated a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. MCSO deputies responded to a citizen reporting that their vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Burlington on Schaal Road; critical injuries reported
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a traffic accident with critical injuries on Schaal Road in the Town of Burlington. Schaal Road is currently closed from Pine Street to Karcher Road. The roadway will be closed for several hours, an update will be provided...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
NBC Chicago
Suspect Arrested in Waukegan Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Teen Girl Dead, 2 Others Injured
A man faces charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in suburban Waukegan on Sunday night that left a teen girl dead and two other family members injured. According to Waukegan police, officers were called to the area between Crescent Avenue and Garrick Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a crash.
fox32chicago.com
Rolling Meadows father dies at hospital after I-90 crash killed his family over the weekend
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A Rolling Meadows father who was critically injured in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash that killed his wife and four children, and another child who was a family friend, has died. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the family's minivan collided with a car on I-90 in McHenry...
WISN
'I'm scared to park here now': car theft victim says thieves target garage repeatedly
MILWAUKEE — A woman is out a $500 deductible and has lost her sense of security after thieves stole her car out of a parking garage three weeks ago. Jennifer Crewz said she parks in the garage off N. 9th Street and W. Juneau Avenue in the Brewery District every day for work.
CBS 58
28-year-old man fatally shot in Racine, suspect arrested
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 2. Officers responded to a residence near Yout and Green Street around 8:40 p.m. and located the victim, identified as 28-year-old Romelle Miller, with a fatal gunshot wound. A 21-year-old man was taken into...
WISN
East Locust St. to close at North Humboldt Blvd. Aug. 10 - Sep. 2
MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced the closure of East Locust Street at North Humboldt Boulevard from August 10 through September 2, 2022. This work is related to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) The closure is related to the reconstruction project on...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Fake threat written on driveway in fake blood
8:41 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 2700 block of River Edge Court reported she came home and found the words “you’re next” written in what appears to be blood in her driveway. According to the log, her son learned that his friend pranked him by writing the words on the driveway using fake blood.
wcsjnews.com
Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
WISN
Milwaukee Co. district attorney questioned over recent spike in homicides related to domestic violence
MILWAUKEE — The family of Ninoshka Lozada, a West Allis mother of four, is still struggling to make sense of her brutal murder. "Always trying to make us smile no matter what. She was always with her kids everywhere," said Joshua Acevedo, Ninoshka's brother. Prosecutors say Lozada's ex-boyfriend, Wilson...
