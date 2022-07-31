In the world of social media, it is a unique service. In the world of social media, Pinterest is a unique service. Although you can post pictures and videos, and send private messages to other users, like with other social media, the main thrust of Pinterest is the sharing of things you see online. Links and content shared to Pinterest are called pins, and pins are organized by subject matter into boards. You can then search for a subject, and be given a list of pins and boards that provide information on that subject. This makes Pinterest a research tool, both for personal and professional interests, as well as a way of connecting with others around shared interests. Pinterest is also becoming a shopping showcase that lets you click through to buy the merchandise displayed.

