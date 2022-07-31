ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

New 'wireless' Google device turns up on FCC. What could it be?

A mysterious new Google device has appeared on the FCC database with the label “wireless device.”. It features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.65V battery. A mysterious new Google device has turned up on the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) database. The listing is labeled “wireless device” with no mention of a product name or type. However, digging into the filing reveals a few attributes of the unknown Google hardware.
NFL
Android Authority

Logitech will launch a handheld cloud gaming device in 2022

Logitech hopes to give us a way to easily play our PC and console games on the go, via the cloud. Logitech plans to launch a cloud gaming-based handheld device by the end of 2022. The device will support Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now services.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Poll: Is the OnePlus 10T hot or not?

Is it a worthy entry in the OnePlus T series or does it land wide of the mark?. OnePlus skipped a standard OnePlus 10 earlier this year in favor of the OnePlus 10 Pro only, but the company has still seen it fit to launch the OnePlus 10T today. What...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Pixel 4a#Smart Phone#Ios#Google Tensor
Android Authority

Daily Authority: ⚒️ Self-repair your Samsung phones

Samsung's new self-repair program, a PC built inside a toilet, and more hot news from the world of technology. ☀️ Good Morning, readers. Another Android flagship phone lands today in the form of the OnePlus 10T. While we await that launch, here’s what happened in the world of tech while you were snoozing.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

What is Pinterest?

In the world of social media, it is a unique service. In the world of social media, Pinterest is a unique service. Although you can post pictures and videos, and send private messages to other users, like with other social media, the main thrust of Pinterest is the sharing of things you see online. Links and content shared to Pinterest are called pins, and pins are organized by subject matter into boards. You can then search for a subject, and be given a list of pins and boards that provide information on that subject. This makes Pinterest a research tool, both for personal and professional interests, as well as a way of connecting with others around shared interests. Pinterest is also becoming a shopping showcase that lets you click through to buy the merchandise displayed.
INTERNET
Android Authority

OnePlus may have secretly launched another phone after the OnePlus 10T

A new OnePlus Nord has appeared on an ecommerce platform ahead of its official announcement. An ecommerce portal has listed the unannounced OnePlus Nord N20 SE. The low-cost phone features a 50MP main camera, 33W charging, and a 5,000mAh battery. OnePlus just unveiled its second flagship phone for the year,...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Now with noise-cancelling

The Pixel Buds Pro bring ANC to the series and tight Android integration, but they're missing a few features at launch. ANC is a welcome addition to the Google Pixel Buds Pro, and the IPX2-rated charging case plus IPX4-rated buds are a bit more durable. The battery life is great, and Google Assistant integration means that, overall, Android users will find these buds to be handy, even if they're lacking a few basic essentials.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Android Authority

How to add a business to Google

It's important to control what information is publicized by Google about your business. Nowadays, it’s so easy to add a business to Google, it’s a wonder every business doesn’t do it. What a smart-looking, helpful website can do for your online business, having current, relevant information about your business on Google Maps can do for your brick-and-mortar store. Let’s go over the few steps it takes to add your business to Google.
INTERNET
Android Authority

Is the PS5 Sony's fastest selling console ever?

Let's take a look at the achievements and challenges of the PlayStation 5. Sony has experienced unprecedented demand with the launch of the PlayStation 5 console, and supply chain issues haven’t exactly helped get them into the hands of everyone who want’s one. Still, the PS5 is selling like hot cakes, having delivered over 20 million units to households worldwide in its first two years. With some of the best exclusive games still on the way and supply finally catching up with demand, PS5 sales are on track to keep rising. Here’s everything you need to know about the sales history and future of PS5 consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

How to share your Wi-Fi password on an Android phone

Having a long and complicated Wi-Fi password isn’t a bad thing. But it can be a pain to tell people what it is to let them connect to your home network. With Android 10 and newer devices, it’s now far easier to share your Wi-Fi password without reading a long jumble of letters and numbers. Here’s how to share your Wi-Fi password on an Android phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Does the OnePlus 10T have an IP rating? Well, it's complicated.

North American models get an IP54 rating, while other regions are left in the lurch. OnePlus has revealed that only the North American OnePlus 10T has an IP54 rating. The European, Indian, and UK models lack this rating. OnePlus has embraced IP ratings on some smartphones in recent years, but...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to return Amazon items

Their return policy could be described as quite complex. Amazon delivered five billion packages in 2021. With that kind of volume, and the incredible variety of goods available on the e-commerce giant’s site, mistakes will be made. Amazon’s return policy is stated in general terms as being 30 days from the day you receive your package. In practice, however, there are so many exceptions to this rule — some for the better, with longer return periods — that you should check the return policy for the item you’re buying before you add it to your cart.
ECONOMY
Android Authority

How to update Android Auto

Keep Android Auto up to date with the latest navigational features. For the most part, Android Auto and all your other Android apps will automatically have the latest software on your smartphone. However, if you’re setting up Android Auto for the first time or somehow missed an update, you may have to take a trip to the Google Play Store to update it manually. Here’s everything you need to know about keeping Android Auto up to date.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung announces self-repair program for Galaxy phones and tablets

Time to get the tools out and fix it yourself. Samsung has announced a new self-repair program for its Galaxy S20 and S21 phones, and the Galaxy Tab 7 Plus tablet. Owners can buy repair kits to replace the devices’ screen, back glass, and charging port. Samsung will add...
RETAIL
Android Authority

Does AppleCare cover a lost AirPod?

Here's what to do if you've lost an AirPod. If you’ve ever lost an AirPod, you know how difficult it can be to find it again. While the Find My feature can help in some instances, what can you do if it’s truly gone? Does your AppleCare plan even cover a lost AirPod? This guide will cover what your options are and how much it might end up costing you.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy