Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago
Delray Beach Woman Arrested Twice In One Day

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman was arrested twice in one day. She is now being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail. Records show that Liara Quinn Harmon, 32, was first arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
DEVELOPING: Boynton Beach Police Arrest Alleged Road Rage Shooter

Bradley Sosnowsky of Boynton Beach Is Jailed Wednesday Night. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, of Boynton Beach is the man police say shot another on Boynton Beach Blvd. near Congress on Monday afternoon. Wednesday night, Boynton Beach Police issued this alert: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Fatal hit and run causes shutdown in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. The crash happened on Glades Road around 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of Glades and Butts Roads.
BOCA RATON, FL
New York woman arrested in Tamarac murder

A New York woman has been arrested in the murder of a woman who was found dead inside her Tamarac home in July. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the New York Police Department and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Thompson was linked to ...
TAMARAC, FL
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
MIAMI, FL
POLICE: Woman Snorted In Bathroom At PF Chang’s Boca Raton Before Driving Kids

Diana Gottlieb Arrested On Warrant From 2021 Incident. Fentanyl Possession, Child Neglect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton woman arrested earlier this week on a charge of child neglect allegedly snorted Fentanyl in the bathroom of P.F. Chang’s in Boca Raton, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE FILED AGAINST BOCA RATON MAN

Stabbing Caught On Camera…Violent 24 Hours In Boca Raton… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed another man by Mizner Park It was all caught on camera. Christopher Harris is officially charged […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
UPDATE: Boca Raton Deadly Hit And Run Driver Fled In Nissan Rogue

WATCH VIDEO OF THE ROGUE CAPTURED BY A GAS STATION CAMERA. LISTEN TO 911 CALLS… “MA’AM, THERE APPEARS TO BE A BODY ON GLADES ROAD!” SEE RESCUERS WORK ON VICTIM… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is searching for a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Boca Raton Police searching for silver SUV after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who is on the lam after hitting a pedestrian in an intersection in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning, according to police. The SUV driver hit the pedestrian in the westbound lanes while crossing the intersection of Glades Road and Butts Road in the 2300 block shortly before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police said. A bystander found the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES ROAD IN BOCA RATON

UPDATE: HIT AND RUN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:54 a.m. — Boca PD just issued this statement: On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 just before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash along the 2300 block of W Glades Road. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the westbound […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCA RATON POLICE SHOOTING: OFFICER IDENTITIES REVEALED BY FDLE

REPORT PROVIDES PHOTOS OF OFFICERS INVOLVED… BOCA RATON PD REFUSES TO CONFIRM OFFICER NAMES, CLAIMING THE COPS ARE THE VICTIMS… BUT NO SUGGESTION OF OFFICER WRONGDOING IN BARNES AND NOBLE ATTACK… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach; body found in no-trespassing area

DELRAY BEACH — A man died Tuesday morning after a Brightline train struck him in Delray Beach, police said. Police did not immediately identify the man. Officers responded at about 8:45 a.m. to a call at Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue, north of Linton Boulevard. They found the man dead in an area that was marked as no trespassing, a police spokesman said.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
