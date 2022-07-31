Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How

bocanewsnow.com
Delray Beach Woman Arrested Twice In One Day
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman was arrested twice in one day. She is now being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail. Records show that Liara Quinn Harmon, 32, was first arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DEVELOPING: Boynton Beach Police Arrest Alleged Road Rage Shooter
Bradley Sosnowsky of Boynton Beach Is Jailed Wednesday Night. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, of Boynton Beach is the man police say shot another on Boynton Beach Blvd. near Congress on Monday afternoon. Wednesday night, Boynton Beach Police issued this alert: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'That's what you get,' road-rage shooter tells victim, arrest report states
A west Boynton Beach man who was arrested following a road-rage shooting on Monday told the victim, "That's what you get," just seconds after opening fire on him, according to an arrest report.
cbs12.com
Fatal hit and run causes shutdown in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. The crash happened on Glades Road around 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of Glades and Butts Roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York woman arrested in Tamarac murder
A New York woman has been arrested in the murder of a woman who was found dead inside her Tamarac home in July. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the New York Police Department and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Thompson was linked to ...
WSVN-TV
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
POLICE: Woman Snorted In Bathroom At PF Chang’s Boca Raton Before Driving Kids
Diana Gottlieb Arrested On Warrant From 2021 Incident. Fentanyl Possession, Child Neglect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton woman arrested earlier this week on a charge of child neglect allegedly snorted Fentanyl in the bathroom of P.F. Chang’s in Boca Raton, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE FILED AGAINST BOCA RATON MAN
Stabbing Caught On Camera…Violent 24 Hours In Boca Raton… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed another man by Mizner Park It was all caught on camera. Christopher Harris is officially charged […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Escaped after making wheelies around West Palm but busted a week later for drugs and a gun
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A detective in an unmarked car may not have made this arrest if it wasn't for recognizing the suspect. And the suspect may have avoided arrest if he'd just pulled over. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective reported stopping at a red...
Suspect arrested after road-rage shooting in Boynton Beach
A man faces two charges in connection with a road-rage shooting earlier this week in Boynton Beach.
Several Shootings Under Investigation Across South Florida
Five people were shot and injured in a drive-by in Miami-Dade, a teen was shot in Miami and another teen shot in Ft. Lauderdale.
UPDATE: Boca Raton Deadly Hit And Run Driver Fled In Nissan Rogue
WATCH VIDEO OF THE ROGUE CAPTURED BY A GAS STATION CAMERA. LISTEN TO 911 CALLS… “MA’AM, THERE APPEARS TO BE A BODY ON GLADES ROAD!” SEE RESCUERS WORK ON VICTIM… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is searching for a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
treasurecoast.com
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
Boca Raton Police searching for silver SUV after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who is on the lam after hitting a pedestrian in an intersection in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning, according to police. The SUV driver hit the pedestrian in the westbound lanes while crossing the intersection of Glades Road and Butts Road in the 2300 block shortly before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police said. A bystander found the ...
Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road
Boca Raton police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES ROAD IN BOCA RATON
UPDATE: HIT AND RUN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:54 a.m. — Boca PD just issued this statement: On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 just before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash along the 2300 block of W Glades Road. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the westbound […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON POLICE SHOOTING: OFFICER IDENTITIES REVEALED BY FDLE
REPORT PROVIDES PHOTOS OF OFFICERS INVOLVED… BOCA RATON PD REFUSES TO CONFIRM OFFICER NAMES, CLAIMING THE COPS ARE THE VICTIMS… BUT NO SUGGESTION OF OFFICER WRONGDOING IN BARNES AND NOBLE ATTACK… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man says face 'basically broken in half' after car crashed into his home
Weeks after a crash that nearly killed him, Gary Schweikhart is speaking to WPTV, sharing his story and his road to recovery.
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach; body found in no-trespassing area
DELRAY BEACH — A man died Tuesday morning after a Brightline train struck him in Delray Beach, police said. Police did not immediately identify the man. Officers responded at about 8:45 a.m. to a call at Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue, north of Linton Boulevard. They found the man dead in an area that was marked as no trespassing, a police spokesman said.
