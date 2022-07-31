August Family Events Stark County

newsymom.com
Fun Stark County Adventures for the Kids to Enjoy!
Fun Stark County Adventures for the Kids to Enjoy! – Stark Parks has been planning all kinds of fun, free events for you and the kiddos to explore Stark County! If you missed Paddle Skedaddle and Summerfest, now’s the time to check in on their other upcoming events to get the kids active. Find out the deets right here on Newsymom!
Get to Know Us! All About TuscBDD
Every community, big or small, has valuable resources for its members. In Tuscarawas County, TuscBDD is one of those gems. #BetterTogether is brought to you by the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities (TuscBDD) has resources for children and adults with developmental disabilities....
Program seeks volunteers to look in on isolated seniors under Probate Court guardianship
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two senior-focused entities are seeking volunteers to join the Senior Visitors Program in Summit County as the population of socially isolated seniors continues to rise. The program is a partnership of Summit County Probate Court and the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Program of VANTAGE Aging. Volunteers...
Back to School Safety Checklist: Part Two
Back to School Safety Checklist: Part Two – Have you finished checking off all the boxes for your child’s safety as the new school year approaches? Today, we’re talking about in-depth bus safety tips your kids need to know! Find the checklist right here on Newsymom!. This...
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
Grandstand Entertainment Events You’ll See at the Tuscarawas County Fair
Grandstand Entertainment Events You’ll See at the Tuscarawas County Fair – Barrel racing, live bands, & tractor pulls: oh my! All this and more is coming to you this year at the Tuscarawas County Fair… Find out the deets and ticket sale info right here on Newsymom!
One Tank Trip: Octagon House
FOX 8 visited the Zimmerman Bury Octagon House in Marshallville, transporting you back to the 1800s. It's just a One Tank Trip away.
The Big Idaho Potato Truck is coming to town
A truckload of Idaho potatoes is on its way to Richfield and the community is invited to come to Whitey’s Booze N’ Burgers on Brecksville Road on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 3-7 p.m. to be part of the fun. Whitey’s owner, John Bigadza, and his son Matt, have...
Akron’s $1M Small Business Relief Program: Iconic Peanut Shoppe among businesses that could benefit
AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s iconic Peanut Shoppe has weathered the ebb and flow of the downtown business district since the 1930s. Not much has been more challenging than the last few years, when the roughly $45 million, multi-year, Main Street Corridor Project collided head-on with the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting hardest businesses that depend on human interaction.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: CPD to Enforce 11 p.m. Curfew
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are reminding teens and adults that the 11 p.m. juvenile curfew will be strictly enforced during Enshrinement Week. Especially so the night before the Grand Parade, when they say there will be a significant police presence along Cleveland Avenue NW and in the downtown area.
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers. So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer. The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000. Charles...
Parents raise questions about football outing after teen drowns in lake
The heartbroken parents of 14-year-old Toshaye Pope are breaking their silence and demanding answers nearly two weeks after their son drowned during an outing with the Ellet High School football team.
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.
TCC Science Teacher Charged in Matter Involving a Minor
A teacher was let go by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus after an indictment in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Riley Stone, 27, of Dover, is facing one count each of gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water. Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.
Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29
Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
