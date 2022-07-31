ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' 2022 training camp roundup: Day 3

By Kevin Hickey
 2022-07-31
The Indianapolis Colts were on the field Saturday night for their third practice of training camp, this time in front of a sold-out crowd for a night session.

After having the day off Friday, the Colts were well rested and rejuvenated for a high-intensity practice at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. There were plenty of highlight plays on both sides of the ball as the team continues to prepare for the start of the season.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, highlights and notes from Day 3 of Colts training camp:

Injury updates

Alec Pierce wins a 1v1 against Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers bounces back

The start of a big day from Parris Campbell

Highlights from the 1v1s

Michael Pittman Jr. with a Moss over Stephon Gilmore

Campbell back at it

Ben Banogu starting to make some noise

Ashton Dulin makes an impressive catch

Another strong night from Matt Ryan

Mo Alie-Cox's knee injury not considered serious

