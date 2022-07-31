ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Mo Alie-Cox dealing with tweaked knee

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox tweaked his knee after a collision with cornerback Stephon Gilmore during Saturday night’s training camp practice.

The newly-minted starter has been a popular target for new quarterback Matt Ryan to begin training camp. The two collided near the sideline and both left the field to get looked at by the training staff.

While Gilmore eventually returned and finished practice, Alie-Cox was held out for the remainder of the night. Head coach Frank Reich doesn’t believe the injury to be serious.

“He and Stephon had that collision. Stephon was fine. He finished practice,” Reich told reporters Sunday. “Mo tweaked his knee a little bit but I don’t think it’s anything serious. We just kind of held him out just to be safe.”

Alie-Cox is stepping into a bigger role than he’s seen throughout his career. After spending the majority of the last two seasons as a complement to Jack Doyle, it is now Alie-Cox’s turn to take the lead in the room.

Hopefully, the knee issue isn’t too serious, and he’ll have two days to rest it before the Colts return to the practice field again Tuesday.

