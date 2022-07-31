HCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured following rollover crash on North Freeway

www.khou.com
Man dead after tires come off 18-wheeler on North Freeway, striking 2 vehicles, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead Thursday after tires came off an 18-wheeler on the North Freeway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the incident just before 4 p.m. and said it happened in the 20700 block of the North Freeway, in the Spring area.
Deadly crash involving motorcycle on Katy Freeway inbound at Silber, authorities say
The deadly crash caused major backups early Thursday morning, but just before noon, all mainlanes had reopened.
Officer experiencing ‘medical emergency’ involved in rollover crash in Tomball, HPD says
TOMBALL, Texas – An officer involved in a rollover crash in Tomball Thursday has been transported to the hospital via Life Flight, the Houston Police Department said. The crash happened on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:27 a.m. According to investigators, the officer was driving to an academy...
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly crash involving motorcycle
HOUSTON — A fatal crash blocked all lanes on the Katy Freeway heading inbound for much of the morning on Thursday, according to Houston police. A 48-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed when he crashed into the back of an F-250 Ford truck. Police said the victim was...
LIVE: Officials giving update on Cypress grass fire where man found dead
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was found dead Thursday at the scene of a grass fire in the Cypress area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. Live stream from Air 11 in video player above. It's unknown if the man died due to the fire or if...
Victim walking in neighborhood shot during argument, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A man who was gunned down while walking through his neighborhood late Wednesday night is recovering in a Houston hospital, according to Houston police. Investigators said the victim was shot around 11 p.m. during an argument with a man who was driving through his northeast Houston neighborhood.
Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA
Minutes before noon a concrete truck was westbound on Nichols Sawmill heading towards Roberts Cemetery when an eastbound Toyota sedan crossed into the westbound lane hitting the concreter truck almost head-on and ripping the front axle out from under it. The Toyota spun into the tree line ejecting the male in his sixties who was not wearing a seatbelt. MCHD and Magnolia Fire arrived on the scene and initiated CPR. The victim was transported to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the concrete truck was uninjured. DPS is investigating the crash. Nichols Sawmill between Great Pines and Roberts Cemetery will be closed until at least 5 pm as HAZMAT crews clean up spilled oil and diesel. The truck was fully loaded.
Father of infant found dead in motel charged
HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of an infant boy found at a motel on Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police. Jamal Edward Robertson is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of a 1-month-old boy whose identity has not been released. The cause of the child's death has not been released.
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Multiple people report pellet gun shootings to Galveston police
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are trying to track down the suspects who've been shooting at people with pellet guns all over the island. They say calls started coming in just after 8 p.m. Tuesday from multiple locations. Multiple people were hit, according to police, but only a couple...
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
'Worst smell I ever smelled' | What drivers had to say after truck spilled cow intestines all over a Houston road
HOUSTON — Residents in one north Houston neighborhood are holding their breath, literally, after Houston city officials say a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road. “I have not ever encountered anything like this before," said Tahj Scott. "This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”
FATAL CRASH ON I-45
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep. The North Freeway has reopened after a deadly crash in north Harris County early Sunday, according to deputies. Harris County...
Uber Driver Who Took the Life of Beloved Pastor Charged in Road Rage Incident
Police say Rev. Ronald Mouton Sr., the pastor of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, was shot and killed by Deshawn Longmire, a 23-year-old Uber driver, who faces charges of murder, People reports. Police reports inform that the event happened on Friday, June 24, at 6400 Gulf Freeway within...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
Two men charged with capital murder in deadly carjacking in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two men face capital murder charges in connection with a carjacking that happened in east Houston on Monday, according to court documents. According to court documents, Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, each face two courts of capital murder in the deaths of two men, a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old. The victims’ identities have not been released yet.
Houston, TX
Houston local news
