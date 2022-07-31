Sunny & hot today and for the foreseeable future

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more hot and humid weather for the ArkLaTex as Heat Advisories are again in effect for all of the viewing area Thursday as ‘feels-like’ temperatures are expected to surge past 105 degrees. We are tracking a few more pop up showers and storms this afternoon, but nothing major. That will generally be the case as we close out the week and head into the weekend with perhaps the best chance of showers and storms coming Friday afternoon as a weak tropical disturbance moves to our south. Early next week we are tracking more toasty temperatures, but likely no triple digit heat at least for the region even as rain chances will be staying fairly low.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO