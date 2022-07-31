Sunny & hot today and for the foreseeable future

www.ksla.com
KSLA
More Heat Advisories Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more hot and humid weather for the ArkLaTex as Heat Advisories are again in effect for all of the viewing area Thursday as ‘feels-like’ temperatures are expected to surge past 105 degrees. We are tracking a few more pop up showers and storms this afternoon, but nothing major. That will generally be the case as we close out the week and head into the weekend with perhaps the best chance of showers and storms coming Friday afternoon as a weak tropical disturbance moves to our south. Early next week we are tracking more toasty temperatures, but likely no triple digit heat at least for the region even as rain chances will be staying fairly low.
KSLA
More hit and miss showers and storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After dealing with hot and muggy weather Tuesday with some showers mixed in we are anticipating more of the same on the way for region Wednesday. Temperatures will again be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will likely surge past the 105 degree mark. Pop up showers and storms are expected again during the afternoon across the eastern third of the region. We are expecting somewhat more widespread showers on the way Thursday and Friday afternoon with locally heavy rain possible. This weekend don’t expect much of a change in the pattern as some pop up showers and storms are expect Saturday as temperatures continue to hover in the mid to upper 90s.
KSLA
Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more. A block party will happen on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.
KSLA
Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job. Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.
KTAL
Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
KSLA
Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport restaurant on Thursday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. At its height, 32 SFD units responded to the...
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
This is the Sweetest ‘Diva’ You’ll Ever Meet, Adopt Her Today
The folks at Pet Savers describe Diva as being '8 pounds of pure sweetness!' Volunteers at the shelter say she's house trained, likes to go on walks, and travels well. Meet Diva today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
KSLA
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
KSLA
Ring doorbell crimefighting program up and running
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — After months of planning and a wide response from the application process, the much anticipated Ring doorbell program is up and running in Caddo Parish. That’s the word from District 7 Caddo Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts. Earlier this year, she and the Real-Time Crime Center...
KSLA
Greenwood residents concerned about tap water issues
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Multiple Greenwood residents say they have noticed discolored water within the past few weeks. Prudy Coleman said she has lived in Greenwood for 10 years and “the water has never looked this bad before.”. Coleman showed KSLA crews two tubs of water with a yellow...
KSLA
High-speed chase out of Many, Louisiana
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
KTAL
A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
KSLA
Danica Porter appointed as City Manager of Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Atlanta, Texas city council has appointed Danica Porter as the new city manager. August 3, Danica Porter was named by the Atlanta City Council as the new city manager following the retirement of David Cockrell. Porter has been an employee of the city of Atlanta...
KSLA
Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosts 4th Annual Backpack + School Supply Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marvkevea’s Learning Center is hosting another backpack and school supply giveaway. The event is happening on August 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport. The giveaway is part of the Ratchet City Music Fest and admission...
KSLA
Firefighters save worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A worker became trapped in dirt up to his waist when the ground gave way Monday afternoon in Shreveport. Shreveport Fire Department personnel were summoned to rescue the man at 3:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at the construction site at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Linwood Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
KSLA
Leadbelly Grille fire on Greenwood road
KSLA
Preparing for the worst: How Bossier Parish Schools train for active shooter events
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Many students around the ArkLaTex are already back in the classroom. Still top of mind for many families is the Robb Elementary school shooting. Bossier Parish Schools says they are making sure they’re prepared any threat. “We study these events all over the country....
