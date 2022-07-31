Authorities Investigating Forward Township Crash

butlerradio.com
Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills crash
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pleasant Hills on Wednesday night. Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 1000 Block of Route 51 at 8:38 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Police confirmed to Channel 11...
butlerradio.com
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
explore venango
Two Injured After Vehicle is Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Strikes Ditch
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck reportedly ran their vehicle off the roadway, causing it to striking a ditch in Jackson Township. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, along South Foster Road,...
butlerradio.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Cornfield
Police were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone into a cornfield. According to State Police, officials were dispatched to Unionville Road in Center Township on Wednesday (July 27) around 6am where they found the Chevy Cruze in the field. Officials say a 36-year-old Butler driver was...
explore venango
Police: Man Crashes into Fence, Flees Scene Before Wrecking Again
ROUSEVILLE BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a hit-and-run crash in Rouseville Borough on Friday. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, July 29, along Cherry Run Road, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2014 Buick Verano driven...
explore venango
Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Accused of ‘Repeatedly’ Punching Two Women; One Airlifted to UPMC Altoona
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a Brookville man who allegedly struck two females in the face repeatedly, resulting in one victim to be airlifted for medical treatment. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred as two known females engaged in a verbal argument...
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Additional Details on Limestone Man Killed in UTV Crash
STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional information regarding a side-by-side accident that killed a Limestone man early Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 3:56 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County. Police say 23-year-old Dyllan...
Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
explore venango
Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
explore venango
Police Release Details: Man Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes Into Tree
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Utica man escaped injuries after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed his SUV. According to Mercer-based State Police, 61-year-old Daniel M. Schmidt, was traveling north on Glenn School Road in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, on July 4 around 11:37 p.m. when the accident happened.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes
A garbage truck driver from Delmont died early Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving rolled over and crashed into three houses in Wilmerding. The victim, Dana M. Rodericks, 47, was driving a truck that had been traveling on Jefferson Street and attempted to turn onto the 400 block of Patton Street when it tipped over and crashed into the houses at about 4 a.m., Allegheny County Police said. Rodericks died at the scene.
Small plane veers off runway, into trees in Venango County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FAA is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway and into some trees in Venango County.The agency told KDKA-TV that it happened after the single-engine plane landed on a grass strip near Cranberry, Venango County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.It is not clear if anyone was hurt.
explore venango
Woman Seriously Injured in Route 8 Crash
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman was rushed to an Erie hospital following a one-vehicle crash along State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred as a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva operated by 46-year-old Karla J. Macormac, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 8, near Fisherman Cove Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 9:35 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
beavercountyradio.com
Batteries Stolen from a Well Pad in Lawrence County
(Mahoning Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to reports of a theft on Baird Rd in Mahoning Twp. on July 30, 2022 at 12:40 AM. Upon arriving on the scene and investigating Troopers were advised by Hill Gas Company that...
Allegheny County police arrest 2 suspects following Fox Chapel burglary
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police have made two arrests after a burglary in Fox Chapel. According to a release from investigators, 27-year-old Robert Gizler and 27-year-old Zachary Zeise were responsible for a burglary on Woodbrook Drive on July 22. The two men allegedly pawned several of the...
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
