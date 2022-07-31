NOW THAT'S RURAL: Marilyn Logan, Marmaton Market

salinapost.com
Kansas teen dead, 2 hospitalized after SUV strikes a tree
BARTON COUNTY, Missouri —A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 3:30a.m. Wednesday in Barton County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Austin P. Vander-Meer, 24, Pittsburg, Kansas, was eastbound on SW 6th Road five miles south of Mindenmines, Missouri. The...
Kansas woman accused in death of man found wounded in alley
NEOSHO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating the July 25 death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson in Chanute have made an arrest, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just before 9p.m. Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, near Iowa Street and 2600 Road in Allen County, according...
Man dies after motorcycle crash on Kansas highway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —An Oklahoma man died in an accident just after 5p.m. Monday in Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Harley Davidson FLF driven by Secrest, Claude E. Secrest, 77, Ponca City, Oklahoma, was northbound in the 3600 Block of County Road 1350. The motorcycle traveled...
Murder suspect was also wanted for violent Kansas armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested on Monday in Allen County in connection with the July 25 murder of a man in Chanute was also wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery on July 16. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Nicole Pike is being held in...
Sheriff: 2-year-old Kan. child dies after found in vehicle
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday. Just after 3:30p.m. Sunday, a family member found the 2-year-old child unresponsive, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. First responders began life-saving measures immediately and transported...
