Storm chances in the metro

www.kcci.com
Related
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
KCCI.com
Iowa's drought situation worsens with more than half the state rated abnormally dry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Abormally dry or drought conditions now cover more than half of Iowa. The latest Drought Monitor map was released Thursday morning. The map shows 56% of the state rated as abnormally dry, which now includes Polk and Jasper counties. Areas of northwest and southeastern Iowa...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
KCCI.com
Scattered showers/storms in the metro Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outlook:. Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
KCCI.com
Iowa farmers stop selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) — Over thirty years as a farmer, Butch Wieneke knows what high qualitysweet corn looks, and feels like. That’s why selling anything other than the best, is not an option for him and his family. Last Thursday, they made the tough decision to stop selling.
KCCI.com
New data: Iowa still leads nation in puppy mill citations
DES MOINES, Iowa — New data showsIowa continues to lead the nation in puppy mills sanctioned by the federal government. The national nonprofit animal-welfare organization Bailing Out Benji compiled all of the violations cited by USDA inspectors. The group's data shows that for both the first and second quarters...
KCCI.com
Volunteers from Iowa prepare to head to Kentucky for storm recovery efforts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Conference United Methodist Church is preparing a team of volunteers to aid in relief efforts after the deadly flooding inKentucky. Most recent reports say 37 lives were claimed by the floods, dozens are missing and hundreds are currently displaced. "We are compelled to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
iheart.com
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Beat the heat: This surprising drink might be the best way to keep you hydrated
WAUKEE, Iowa — A heat advisory is in effect for much of Iowa until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Across central Iowa, some groups of people couldn't avoid the outdoors, like high school football teams. Today was the first day of football camp for Northwest High School in Waukee, where head...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
KCCI.com
Iowa Department of Public Health: Number of abortions dropped in Iowa last year
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of abortions performed in Iowa dropped in 2021 compared to 2020. The Iowa Department of Public Health says preliminary data shows 3,761 women got an abortion in the state last year. That's down from 4,058 in 2020. It's the first time abortions have...
WOWT
Iowa senior citizen notes horrible experience with movers, belongings finally received
HALSTEAD, Kan. (WOWT) - An Iowa senior citizen trying to move to Kansas had a nightmare experience with a moving company. A 6 On Your Side follow-up investigation into an emotional move by a Logan, Iowa senior citizen. Her belongings finally arrived at her new apartment in Kansas one month after pickup.
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
KCCI.com
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as number of COVID-19 patients decrease
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. While...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
Comments / 0