PET SEGMENT: Pablo wishes for a new family, bubble baths and back scratches

wsbt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
A look inside the expanded Apothica Teas
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - One Niles business has only been open for a few years and has already expanded. Apothica Teas opened its doors in 2019, shortly before the pandemic. In just a few short years, the steampunk-themed tearoom has doubled in size after proprietors Shane and Laura Hollister took over the space next door.
xrock1039.com
Humane Indiana Says Young Bald Eagle Needing Extra Care Released Back to His Nest
Humane Indiana says a bald eagle recently spent 21 days at the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center before going back to his nest in South Bend. The nonprofit says the release occurred a couple weeks ago after he cleared his last health check-up “with flying colors.” The photo above is from the release. In June, he fell out of his nest and it was determined he needed evaluation. After three weeks of care, Humane Indiana Wildlife says the bald eagle affectionately known as The Little Eagle that Could, Itty or Tiny, was able to join his parents within 30 seconds of his crate door opening, returning to the nest he called home, and one of his siblings happily greeted him and flew back with him.
hometownnewsnow.com
Four Pets Rescued, One Lost, in La Porte House Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A house fire late last week claimed the life of a pet, despite the best efforts of first responders. On Friday afternoon at about 12:45, La Porte firefighters responded to a blaze at 606 Gary Ct. near East Jefferson. According to Chief Andy Snyder, the homeowner was in the backyard at the time, when she heard crackling and popping. She tried to rescue her pets inside, but the smoke was too much.
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Fun Venue Proposed for NewPorte Landing
(La Porte, IN) - A possible family fun development is being considered for the New Porte Landing area in La Porte. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, shared a letter of intent from a developer with the Redevelopment Commission. It proposes "a large family entertainment center focused on bringing multiple family-friendly experiences to the people of La Porte." The business would occupy four acres across from the Dunes Event Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chicagocrusader.com
A Gary relic gets closer to a rebirth
Abandoned City Methodist Church among three Gary finalists for $5 million grant. For decades it stood as an abandoned symbol of Gary’s decline. The haunting, empty gothic sanctuary of the historic City Methodist Church has attracted gawkers, tourists, even Hollywood filmmakers seeking to capitalize on its grandiose interior that is now a creepy setting with its piles of rubble, and collapsed ceiling.
wrtv.com
Navy recruiter pulls mom, 2 kids out of sinking car in northern Indiana
VALPARAISO — In the United States Navy, sailors train so that they can be ready when their nation calls on them. For one local Indiana Navy Recruiter, the call to action came closer to home than usual. On July 25, Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 1st Class Bobby Weaver was on...
Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
WISH-TV
Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line in crash
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the center line moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
max983.net
Missing Argos Teen Located and Safe
A 16-year-old Argos girl reported missing last week has been located and is safe, according to the Argos Police Department. Lana Rose Roemer was reported missing Thursday, July 28 after nobody had heard from her or had seen her since Wednesday, July 27 around 8:30 a.m. ET near the Trailer Park homes on West Marshall Street in Argos. She was located over the weekend and was found safe.
22 WSBT
Cass County MI residents concerned after "Peeping Tom" incidents
Imagine being in your home and seeing someone from outside staring through the window at you. That happened to two women in Cass County within the last week. One of the women took to Facebook to share this terrifying experience. It happened Monday night and since then the post has...
Man dies, woman rescued after kayak tips in northwestern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident in Lake County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, two kayakers were seen tipping over in their kayak on Robinson Lake and struggling in water about 200 feet from shore around 8:15 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
National Night Out programs happening Tuesday
Police departments in the area are having their National Night Out program on Tuesday August 2nd. Bring your appetite and join the fun as they have demonstrations and activities for the kids. Each department has their own specific events. South Bend. South Bend’s National Night Out runs from 5:30 p.m...
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
abc57.com
South Bend offering water testing for lead, copper
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend Department of Public Works is offering residents free water testing for lead and copper. Residents with homes built prior to 1986 are encouraged to participate in the department's sampling pool to test drinking water. Testing kits will be dropped off and...
WNDU
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night Out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community. Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana. The South Bend Police Department will host festivities...
Times-Union Newspaper
Three New Shows Coming To Wagon Wheel In 2023
WINONA LAKE - Members of the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts Director’s Club got to hear about the 2023 summer season lineup Sunday during the Director’s Club Dinner at the Winona Heritage Room. The season will feature two musicals that the Wagon Wheel has never done before,...
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested For Stealing $1,000 In Merchandise From Walmart
WARSAW — A man was recently arrested on theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Warsaw Walmart. Brandon M. Taylor, 32, Greencastle, is charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony. On June 25,...
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Comments / 1