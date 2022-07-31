PET SEGMENT: Pablo wishes for a new family, bubble baths and back scratches

Humane Indiana says a bald eagle recently spent 21 days at the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center before going back to his nest in South Bend. The nonprofit says the release occurred a couple weeks ago after he cleared his last health check-up “with flying colors.” The photo above is from the release. In June, he fell out of his nest and it was determined he needed evaluation. After three weeks of care, Humane Indiana Wildlife says the bald eagle affectionately known as The Little Eagle that Could, Itty or Tiny, was able to join his parents within 30 seconds of his crate door opening, returning to the nest he called home, and one of his siblings happily greeted him and flew back with him.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO