Velvet Ice Cream Arrives At The Columbus Zoo And Aquarium

Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
Dolly Parton to visit Imagination Library location in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An icon in country music and philanthropy is scheduled to travel to Ohio. Dolly Parton will attend an Aug. 9 luncheon, which will be closed to the public, to recognize the success of her Imagination Library program across the state. Ohio first lady Fran DeWine’s charity...
Meet Biscuit, The Happiest Pup on the Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has plenty of tail wagging companions ready to be placed into a steady home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Biscuit, a playful pup that enjoys life. “Biscuit actually came from an owner release, no fault of...
Famous Ohio hippo Fiona about to become a big sister
Fiona, the world's most internet-famous hippo, is about to become a big sister.
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
Park to host annual fest
The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022
It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
First Look: South Wind Motel
After a year-long renovation, the South Wind Motel at 919 S. High St. is open for guests. The 22-room motel features lots of mid-century touches, like vintage furniture and turntables, as well as modern upgrades, like electric vehicle charging stations and new, energy-efficient windows. The plan to give the 60-year-old...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
New Charter School brings Old Skool to Marion Popcorn Festival Main Stage
MARION—The Main Stage Opening Acts at the 2022 Marion Popcorn Festival are now set. Sponsored by Buckeye Community School, OLD SKOOL is performing Thursday, September 8th before the appearance by Katmandu -The Premier Bob Seger Tribute Band. On Friday, September 9th is Knight After Knight, opening for multi-platinum Country artists Parmalee. And on Saturday, September 10th is Sneaky Pete and The Players, opening for rock legend Lita Ford. All opening performances begin at 6:00 PM, followed by Opening Ceremonies Sponsor Recognition, and the headline artists at 8:30.
Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison
July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.
Voted Best Food Truck FestivalArturo Rey, Upsplash. If you attended the Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival last year, you would have noticed it was in a new location. The Franklin county fairgrounds turned out to be a great venue! So this year they are returning with the Food Truck Festival -Hillard Edition!
Benefit concert for Ohio veterans to feature Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and guitarist for The Eagles Joe Walsh is reuniting with his old band and bringing along some friends, all to benefit Ohio veterans. VetsAid, an annual festival organized by Walsh, is coming to Nationwide Arena this November and will feature Walsh reuniting with James Gang (Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, […]
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
West side fire sends Columbus firefighter to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block […]
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus
Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
Rain & storms return to Columbus area for late week & weekend
Tonight: Partly cloudy, few isolated showers possible, esp. later, low 73. Thursday: Muggy morning, showers & storms later, high 88. It was a hot and muggy day today with temps back into the lower 90s, with heat index values into the lower triple digits. We are watching a line of storms well off to our northwest, and a few isolated t-showers popping up in the southwest part of the state. There will be some isolated showers especially after midnight tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
