Final day of Tampa Comic Convention

 4 days ago
ECHO Thrift, The Florida Aquarium, Back-to-School & More

The RP Funding Center in Lakeland has gone cashless at its concession stands. All payments at the concession stands will be by credit card, debit card and mobile payment only, including Apple Pay. By going cashless, the venue will help prevent loss from human error or theft, promote safety and enhance the visitor experience, as cashless transactions reduce wait times.
Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa

A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches

The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
FLORIDA STATE
Fans React To Florida Man Being Charged In A Tampa Rappers Murder

The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the murder of A Tampa rapper. Ari Williams who went by the rap name Rollie Bands was killed July 22nd in the parking lot of IQ Apartments. It’s being reported that he was murdered moments after posting a message to his Instagram telling his “opps” to come get him. Darren Day has been arrested and charged in the shooting. He was found in Lee county and booked for first degree murder. Police are still investigating the murder because others are involved.
Tampa Bay Watch cleaning the bay 1 oyster at a time

TAMPA, Fla. — A local nonprofit has worked to restore the oyster population in Tampa Bay for nearly 30 years to rebuild the health of its ecosystem and protect the region's shorelines from coastal erosion. Tampa Bay Watch said in a news release that their mission in helping increase...
Chris Brown, Lil Baby to play MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

TAMPA — Chris Brown and Lil Baby will bring their co-headlining tour to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., for a performance at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit...
New Camera Will Put Gulfport on TV

Viewers of local television news will soon be able to see live pictures of Gulfport on the screen from the privacy of their own homes. A resolution authorizing an agreement with Earth Networks Inc. for the placement of a weather camera at the casino was approved by the City Council at its July 19 regular meeting. There will be no cost to the city.
You Can Swim With The Fishes At Florida Aquarium

You Can Swim With The Fishes At Florida Aquarium. The underwater adventure, SeaTREK, is a one-of-a-kind way to explore the Florida Aquarium. The Florida Aquarium in Tampa has become a world-class facility. With the addition of SeaTREK, they’ve stepped up their game. SeaTREK is a guided underwater tour. Open to guests 10 years and older, the aquarium brings you into the 15-foot deep habitat.
Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale

A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
LIVE NOW: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa

The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion. Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning. DeSantis will...
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa

Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa

Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, invested $2 million in Kush for its ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a...
