Final day of Tampa Comic Convention

Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Drive-In Movie Theaters in Tampa Bay
Looking for something different, maybe even something a little old school? Here’s a great activity...
ECHO Thrift, The Florida Aquarium, Back-to-School & More
The RP Funding Center in Lakeland has gone cashless at its concession stands. All payments at the concession stands will be by credit card, debit card and mobile payment only, including Apple Pay. By going cashless, the venue will help prevent loss from human error or theft, promote safety and enhance the visitor experience, as cashless transactions reduce wait times.
New tool created to save sparse scallop population around Tampa Bay
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Recreational scalloping brings people from all over the country to Tampa Bay, but its future could be in jeopardy. The issue is there are fewer scallops out there. It’s why Erik Walasek, a Hernando County business owner, came up with a device to help in efforts to save them.
Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa
A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September. Event-goers can look...
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
Fans React To Florida Man Being Charged In A Tampa Rappers Murder
The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the murder of A Tampa rapper. Ari Williams who went by the rap name Rollie Bands was killed July 22nd in the parking lot of IQ Apartments. It’s being reported that he was murdered moments after posting a message to his Instagram telling his “opps” to come get him. Darren Day has been arrested and charged in the shooting. He was found in Lee county and booked for first degree murder. Police are still investigating the murder because others are involved.
Tampa Bay Watch cleaning the bay 1 oyster at a time
TAMPA, Fla. — A local nonprofit has worked to restore the oyster population in Tampa Bay for nearly 30 years to rebuild the health of its ecosystem and protect the region's shorelines from coastal erosion. Tampa Bay Watch said in a news release that their mission in helping increase...
Report shows rent prices leveling-off around Tampa Bay, but residents still struggle
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There may be a glimmer of hope for Tampa-area renters who have been battered by some of the nation’s sharpest rent increases. A new report Apartments.com, owned by the data firm CoStar Group, shows the growth in apartment rents is starting to cool off. "It’s...
Chris Brown, Lil Baby to play MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
TAMPA — Chris Brown and Lil Baby will bring their co-headlining tour to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., for a performance at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit...
New Camera Will Put Gulfport on TV
Viewers of local television news will soon be able to see live pictures of Gulfport on the screen from the privacy of their own homes. A resolution authorizing an agreement with Earth Networks Inc. for the placement of a weather camera at the casino was approved by the City Council at its July 19 regular meeting. There will be no cost to the city.
You Can Swim With The Fishes At Florida Aquarium
You Can Swim With The Fishes At Florida Aquarium. The underwater adventure, SeaTREK, is a one-of-a-kind way to explore the Florida Aquarium. The Florida Aquarium in Tampa has become a world-class facility. With the addition of SeaTREK, they’ve stepped up their game. SeaTREK is a guided underwater tour. Open to guests 10 years and older, the aquarium brings you into the 15-foot deep habitat.
SPCA Florida offering ‘fortune cookie’ deal to Clear the Shelters
SPCA Florida is offering a deal for potential pet owners to receive anywhere from 10 to 100% off their adoptions this August.
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the end of an era. After more than four decades, Grand Prix Tampa has run its last lap. The miniature golf and go-kart spot closed its doors for good on Monday to make way for an apartment complex on the 15-acre site. Visitors have long enjoyed pool tables, an arcade and batting cages at Grand Prix.
Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale
A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
LIVE NOW: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa
The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion. Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning. DeSantis will...
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa
Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, invested $2 million in Kush for its ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a...
Florida housing crisis: Section 8 vouchers can’t keep up with Tampa Bay rent hikes
As rents skyrocket in the Tampa Bay area, one local grandmother says federal rental assistance is not keeping up with the dramatic price hikes.
