2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Big Top going up for Garden Bros Circus in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Big Top for the Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus went up on Wednesday at Eastern Hills Mall, ahead of four days of shows. The show features Humans Gone Wild. "We have the largest operation circus tent in the world," Michelle Wiertalla said. "It's really the biggest...
Ransomville Food Pantry relocating
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month. The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20. The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn...
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns with more police departments participating
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's almost time for the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt!. Starting on Friday, Aug. 5, Buffalo area police departments will be hiding a rubber duck in a local park as part of the scavenger hunt. The ducks will be out at the parks until Sunday, Aug. 14.
Black Business Month runs through August 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
New Pepper Palace location opening at Greece Ridge Mall
This will be the second Pepper Palace location opened in the Greater Rochester Area — the first opening at Eastview Mall.
Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
Nick Groff is producing a new paranormal series in WNY
Nick Groff an internationally know TV personality and paranormal investigator is shooting his new TV series "DeathWalker" here in Western New York.
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
Chicken Wings in Western New York Listed as “Market Price”
One of the biggest storylines over the last few months and even into last year is the price of food. It's no secret that the price of food at both restaurants and the grocery store have risen, and some food items have been more costly than others. Here in Buffalo...
The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing
There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
News 4 names Brianne Betts News Director
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Veteran broadcast journalist and Syracuse native Brianne Betts was named News Director at WIVB/WNLO-TV, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced Monday. Betts joins News 4 from WCMH, a fellow Nexstar station in Columbus, Ohio, where she was the assistant news director for the last 3½ years. “My husband and I are thrilled […]
The Truth Behind Crooked Lines On Forest Ave In Buffalo
This weekend social media was up in arms over what was the worst lane painting job in the history of Buffalo, New York. Pictures of the crooked and curvey painted lines on Forest Ave had people all over Western New York up in arms over how could someone do a job like that.
Buffalo students receive free bike helmets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free bike helmets were given away to students from Buffalo String Works and West Buffalo Charter School on Wednesday. About 60 children there got free helmets and free tickets to Buffalo SkyRide, where cyclists will take a ride through Buffalo over the Skyway. Justin Booth with...
Frontier drops direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Cancun
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October. Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March. At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the...
American's Largest Garden Tour returns to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — America's Largest Garden Tour returned to Western New York. More than 300 local gardeners were part of the celebration this weekend. The self-guided event is totally free all you need is a map to participate in the tour. The goal of Garden Walk Buffalo is to...
What you can enjoy at the Niagara County Fair this week, August 3-7
Food, entertainment, 4-H animals, exhibits and more are available to enjoy for five days of fair fun in Niagara County.
Open Letter to Those Who Think Buffalo Has Best Food in the Country
What are the things that Buffalo is best known for? Once you get past the Bills and perhaps the Sabres, you get to chicken wings and food as a whole. I've lived in Buffalo my entire life, and I have spent time living in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg and South Buffalo -- so I can safely say I have had everything the 716 has to offer.
Strengthening a crucial tool for first responders on National Night Out, community connection
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the Town of Alden to the City of Niagara Falls, communities across Western New York took part in a special evening Tuesday meant to reinforce relationships between neighbors and first responders. It's called National Night Out. The annual event, when not interrupted by a pandemic,...
