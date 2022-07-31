ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Ransomville Food Pantry relocating

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month. The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20. The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn...
RANSOMVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York

What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Williamsville, NY
Society
State
New York State
City
Williamsville, NY
2 On Your Side

Black Business Month runs through August 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#American Culture#Parade#Banglafest#Basco#Indian#Chinese#North American
2 On Your Side

National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing

There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 names Brianne Betts News Director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Veteran broadcast journalist and Syracuse native Brianne Betts was named News Director at WIVB/WNLO-TV, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced Monday. Betts joins News 4 from WCMH, a fellow Nexstar station in Columbus, Ohio, where she was the assistant news director for the last 3½ years. “My husband and I are thrilled […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo students receive free bike helmets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free bike helmets were given away to students from Buffalo String Works and West Buffalo Charter School on Wednesday. About 60 children there got free helmets and free tickets to Buffalo SkyRide, where cyclists will take a ride through Buffalo over the Skyway. Justin Booth with...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

American's Largest Garden Tour returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — America's Largest Garden Tour returned to Western New York. More than 300 local gardeners were part of the celebration this weekend. The self-guided event is totally free all you need is a map to participate in the tour. The goal of Garden Walk Buffalo is to...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy