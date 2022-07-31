USD POLL : Which new TV shows premiering in August do you plan on watching?

www.spoilertv.com
USD POLL : If the CW/WB is revived which of the following revival shows would you want to see?
USD POLL : If the CW/WB is revived which of the following revival shows would you want to see?
USD POLL : Which of the following John Hughes movies do you like best?
USD POLL : Which of the following John Hughes movies do you like best?
Untitled Orphan Project - Ordered to Series by Hulu - Ellen Pompeo To Star
The stranger-than-fiction story of Ukranian-born Natalia Grace and her U.S. adoptive parents, who claimed that she was an adult “sociopath” pretending to be a child, is the inspiration for an eight-episode Hulu limited series starring and executive produced by Ellen Pompeo. As she takes on the Untitled Orphan...
In The Dark - Episode 4.11 - The Deep End - Press Release
A TANGLED WEB - Josh's (Theodore Bhat) persistence to bring Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) down motivates everyone to pull a plan together. Murphy asks Felix (Morgan Krantz) for a favor and Darnell (Keston John) learns some intriguing information about the team behind Bolt. Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Jeannine Renshaw (#410). Original airdate 08/22/2022.
American Horror Stories - Episode 2.03 - Drive - Press Release
A club girl's life is turned upside down when the nightlife begins following her home. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Yangzom Brauen.
Archer - Episode 13.02 - Operation: Fang - Press Release
Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.
Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.06 - Decolonativization - Press Release
Two influencers attempt to bring the younger generation together at the NARDS Youth Summit. Written by Erica Tremblay; Directed by Tazbah Rose Chavez.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Episode 2.01 - The More Things Change - Press Release
Kanan returns to Queens where Raq is trying to mend the many fractures in the Thomas family. As Raq expands her empire, Kanan doubts his future in the drug game. Meanwhile, Detective. Howard is released from the hospital.
2022 Character Cup - Nominations for Mini-Contest (Best Opening Credit Sequence)
For those of you new to the Cup, we added in a mini-contest 7 years ago to keep people engaged after their favorite characters were out. This gives everyone a fresh start and something new to root for. The mini-contest always starts in round 4 and you have until Round 3 closes to nominate. This year our theme is...Best Opening Credit Sequence. I’ve been exploring different show’s openers and there are some really creative ones out there.
Tell Me Lies - First Look Promo
"Tell Me Lies" follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
The “NCIS-verse” Unites With An Action-packed “Ncis” Season 20 And “NCIS: Hawaii” Season Two Crossover Premiere Event Monday, Sept. 19, On CBS
The NCIS-verse unites NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I in a special crossover event for the respective season 20 and season two premieres of the two hit CBS Original series on Monday, Sept. 19 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). During a suspenseful two hours, the hunt for a dangerous suspect unveils a complex network and a larger sinister plan that will take the D.C. team to Hawai’i in a race to thwart the next large-scale attack.
Industry - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 2 of Industry has started airing on HBO. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
Beyond Paradise - Death In Paradise spin-off begins filming
Filming has begun on brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise in South-West England this week. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.
Blood of My Blood - Outlander Prequel Series In Development - Full Press Release
Santa Monica, Calif. – August 4, 2022 — STARZ announced today it is in development on the highly-anticipated prequel to its worldwide hit series “Outlander” that will be titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” The writers’ room is underway on the drama that will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents. The series will be available across its international footprint on STARZ in Canada and STARZPLAY in Europe, Latin America and Brazil.
