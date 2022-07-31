July ends quietly while August starts a little stormy

cbs58.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Beautiful weather returns to kick off State Fair
A cold front is slowly, but surely, working through southeast Wisconsin this morning. No storms associated with it, but it is gradually bringing in lower humidity. Dew points will be more comfortable today, and with a northeasterly breeze temperatures will be comfortable as well with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 well inland.
CBS 58
Forecast turns unsettled for midweek but a nice stretch for the start of State Fair
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--All in all, the timing isn't so bad with this forecast. I think we're able to shake the showers from the forecast once we start State Fair. First off, Tuesday looks like another nice day with an onshore flow. So expect a bit cooler temps by the lakeshore, mainly around 80. As a cold front closes in from the west into Wednesday evening, the chance for showers and thunder will increase. It looks scattered. Keep in mind any storm we get could be on the stronger side.
Brian Niznansky named Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News is thrilled to announce that Brian Niznansky has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News.
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
CBS 58
2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off 🎡
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4, and CBS 58's Mike Curkov is hanging out at the fairgrounds all morning with a preview. The Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 4-14. Tickets for adults cost $17 and tickets for seniors and children...
CBS 58
Here's a look at the activities happening in August in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summer might be coming to an end soon but things to do in Milwaukee are not. CBS 58 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, was joined by Jake Meister, who is the leisure communication manager for Visit Milwaukee, to tell us more about some upcoming events happening in our area.
CBS 58
Doggy Day to return to Milwaukee's Deer District in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Doggy Day is returning to Milwaukee's Deer District in 2023. The second annual event, presented by Winston's Wishes and Central Bark, will feature local vendors, food and beverages, live entertainment, prizes and activities, according to a press release. Doggy Day will benefit the nonprofit group Winston's...
CBS 58
Chicago activist joins Milwaukee's fight to stop reckless driving
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Trying to curb reckless drivers who are terrorizing the Milwaukee-area. Michele Fiore is here to explain why a Chicago community activist is joining the fight. Rev. Robin Hood says the way to reach the youth isn't through a jail sentence, it's with education and compassion --...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Somers
SOMERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Somers on Tuesday, Aug. 2, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 spoke with Somers Village President George Stoner to tell us what makes Somers such a special hometown.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County
August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
CBS 58
2024 RNC: Stage cleared for Milwaukee to host after Nashville officially bows out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday night the city of Nashville chose not to approve a framework agreement with the RNC, effectively removing the city from contention for the 2024 Republican National Convention. Only Milwaukee remains. Now Milwaukee civic leaders are preparing for official word later this week that Milwaukee will...
CBS 58
Nashville expected to bow out of RNC race Tuesday, clearing the way for Milwaukee to host
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The final barrier standing between the city of Milwaukee and the Republican National Convention could fall this week as the city of Nashville weighs a last-ditch effort to woo the Republican party. Nashville's plan is expected to be voted down Tuesday, clearing the way for Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Body of 32-year-old Milwaukee man pulled from lagoon near Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the lagoon near Lakeshore State Park Wednesday, Aug. 3, after a body was pulled from the water. Police identified the victim as a 32-year-old Milwaukee man. Dive teams were back in the water Wednesday morning along Milwaukee's lakefront, searching...
CBS 58
Two victims in serious condition following shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are investigating a shooting near 14th Avenue and 50th Street in Kenosha that left two victims in serious condition. This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story. Check back on our website for updates. If you have any information regarding the shooting,...
CBS 58
Culver's food truck rolls in to Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Culver's is bringing its first-ever food truck to the Deer District Wednesday, Aug. 3. It's all part of the "From Wisconsin With Love" tour. From noon until 6 p.m., the event will feature a cheese curd photo booth, a Milwaukee-themed sculpture, an interactive 75" digital screen, a frozen custard themed "Plinko" game and more!
CBS 58
Politicians, political experts weigh in on RNC in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Friday, Aug. 5, we'll likely know if the Republican National Convention will be coming to Milwaukee in 2024. Political experts and leaders here in Wisconsin, are weighing in on that possibility, with Nashville ending their bid to have the convention. Visit Milwaukee officials say this...
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
CBS 58
Irish Fest returns this August with 16 stages and dozens of ways to celebrate Irish culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of festivals is in full swing this summer, and with Summerfest in the rear view mirror, Milwaukee Irish Fest is less than a month away!. Mike Mitchell, the executive director of CelticMKE, joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to talk about what you can expect to see at this year's festival-- like 16 stages featuring everything from traditional Irish to Celtic rock and more.
CBS 58
Endangered rusty patched bumble bee discovered at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A critically endangered rusty patched bumble bee was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo. According to a news release, the bee was spotted and documented during an annual backyard bumble bee count. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this species...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
