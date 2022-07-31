July ends quietly while August starts a little stormy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--All in all, the timing isn't so bad with this forecast. I think we're able to shake the showers from the forecast once we start State Fair. First off, Tuesday looks like another nice day with an onshore flow. So expect a bit cooler temps by the lakeshore, mainly around 80. As a cold front closes in from the west into Wednesday evening, the chance for showers and thunder will increase. It looks scattered. Keep in mind any storm we get could be on the stronger side.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO