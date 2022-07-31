ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Why a Bridgeport gig driver remains optimistic about ridesharing

By Edward Arriaza
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Person Fatally Struck by Train Near Cos Cob Train Station

A person was struck and killed by a New York City bound passenger train near the Cos Cob station Wednesday afternoon around 3:30pm. Police and EMS crews responded. Metro-North warned customers to expect delays on the New Haven Line. The 5:31 train from Grand Central did not make stops at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Haven Independent

Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash

Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player ​“with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
HAMDEN, CT
WestfairOnline

Hawthorne contractor claims bungled workers comp case cost $30M

A Hawthorne electrical contractor claims that a mishandled workers’ compensation claim has cost it $30 million. Candela Systems Corp. accused Keevily Spero-Whitelaw Inc. insurance services of breach of contract, in a July 26 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court. “But for the breach of the agreement between Candela and...
HAWTHORNE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Traffic
FOX 61

Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridesharing#Rideshare#Economy#Gas Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business
WTNH

Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Man on probation for stealing car accused of Bridgeport carjacking

BRIDGEPORT — A homeless man, on probation less than a week for stealing a car, is accused of carjacking a Seymour woman at knifepoint after she stopped to talk to a friend in Bridgeport. Julio Maldonado-Rivera, 47, was arrested after a chase with police through Trumbull and Bridgeport. He...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX 61

Connecticut police departments host National Night Out events

CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out, which is an evening of neighborhood block parties and community events hosted by police departments across the country. The annual event is geared toward enhancing relationships between community members and police. Several events were held in cities across Connecticut,...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
HAMDEN, CT
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy