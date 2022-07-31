Why a Bridgeport gig driver remains optimistic about ridesharing

westfaironline.com
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
greenwichfreepress.com
Person Fatally Struck by Train Near Cos Cob Train Station
A person was struck and killed by a New York City bound passenger train near the Cos Cob station Wednesday afternoon around 3:30pm. Police and EMS crews responded. Metro-North warned customers to expect delays on the New Haven Line. The 5:31 train from Grand Central did not make stops at...
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Hawthorne contractor claims bungled workers comp case cost $30M
A Hawthorne electrical contractor claims that a mishandled workers’ compensation claim has cost it $30 million. Candela Systems Corp. accused Keevily Spero-Whitelaw Inc. insurance services of breach of contract, in a July 26 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court. “But for the breach of the agreement between Candela and...
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sentenced for laundering money in romance, lottery scams, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man was sentenced to more than two years in prison Wednesday for laundering money obtained from lottery and romance schemes, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said the schemes defrauded mostly elderly victims across the country of millions of dollars. Stanley Pierre,...
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NewsTimes
United Illuminating asks Connecticut utility regulators for 8 percent rate increase
The United Illuminating Co. notified Connecticut utility regulators this week it intends to seek an increase in electric rates of as much as much as 8 percent over a three-year period. The Orange-based utility notified the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority it intends to file its rate increase request within...
Bridgeport man sentenced in lottery and online romance scams
A Bridgeport resident who operated lottery and online romance scams targeting elderly victims was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Between August 2015 and March 2020, Stanley Pierre worked with several collaborators on a lottery scam that used mail, telephone calls and online...
Register Citizen
Man on probation for stealing car accused of Bridgeport carjacking
BRIDGEPORT — A homeless man, on probation less than a week for stealing a car, is accused of carjacking a Seymour woman at knifepoint after she stopped to talk to a friend in Bridgeport. Julio Maldonado-Rivera, 47, was arrested after a chase with police through Trumbull and Bridgeport. He...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Milford Man Threatened Walmart Employees With Knife, Racist Language Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly threatening Walmart employees with a knife and racist language. The incident took place in New Haven County around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in Milford, at the store on Boston Post Road. Officers responded to the store for a threatening complaint where employees...
Fairfield County Resident Among 17 Men Arrested For Child Luring With Help From YouTubers
A total of 17 men, including one from Fairfield County, have been arrested for allegedly luring children in Atlantic City, New Jersey in a case involving an assist from concerned citizens who bust child predators online. The citizens were identified by BreakingAC as MrWEB and Predator Catcher PA. MrWEB recently...
Connecticut police departments host National Night Out events
CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out, which is an evening of neighborhood block parties and community events hosted by police departments across the country. The annual event is geared toward enhancing relationships between community members and police. Several events were held in cities across Connecticut,...
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
Retired Hamden police officer killed in crash
Hamden police are mourning the passing of one of their own. Michael Pantera had just retired from the force Sunday after 24 years on the job.
