NBA Analyst Believes the Phoenix Suns Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

FanNation's Ben Stinar says the Suns are one of four teams that should kick the tires on Carmelo Anthony.

The Phoenix Suns have most of their roster figured out after an offseason full of speculation surrounding Deandre Ayton and his future with the team.

Thanks to Kevin Durant, the rumor mill in Phoenix continues to churn with no signs of slowing down.

However, the Suns still have a few opportunities to add to their lineup in their quest for a championship, something Phoenix has yet to bring back home to the Valley.

With teams that recently set regular season records and emerged as champions of the west, many feel as if the Suns are just a few pieces away from bringing it home for good.

Could free agent Carmelo Anthony be of assistance? FanNation's Ben Stinar believes so.

The Suns were one of four teams listed that should go after the ten-time All-Star, joining the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

"The Suns have one of the best rosters in the NBA with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. They are a true contender, and their style of play could benefit from Anthony," said Stinar.

"He would be a good addition next to Paul at different points during the game, and his strong shooting would make their offense even more lethal."

Anthony, who just turned 38-years-old in May, could indeed provide the Suns with the much needed scoring off the bench.

Although he's entered the twilight of his career, Anthony has an effective field goal percentage of 48.5%, 50.6% and 54.4% in his last three years played.

He's also appeared in 69 games each of the last two seasons as well.

However, would Phoenix look to dip into the younger pool of talent? Especially in their postseason run, the Suns failed to produce supplementary scoring to Devin Booker on more than one occasion.

Time will tell if anything emerges, but in the opinion of one analyst, the Suns should at least consider adding Anthony.

