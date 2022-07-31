Chinese rocket debris falls back to Earth over Malaysia

www.bbc.com
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Watch: China launches missiles in Taiwan drills
China has begun live-fire drills in the region around Taiwan, following a recent visit to the island by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi. State TV showed numerous missiles being fired as part of the operation. They targeted waters near Taiwan's coast. Self-ruled Taiwan says the move, which stops ships and planes...
Ukraine war: Russia says US involved and farmers report stolen seeds
Russia accused the US of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine for the first time on Tuesday. The Kremlin had previously accused the US of fighting a "proxy war", but Russian officials have stepped up the accusation by saying the Biden administration was approving targets for American-made Himars rocket launchers.
French sailor survives 16 hours in capsized boat in Atlantic
A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours at sea by using an air bubble inside his boat after it capsized. The 12-metre vessel, which had set sail from Portugal's capital Lisbon, sent out a distress signal late on Monday evening from the Atlantic Ocean. Spanish coastguards found the upturned...
Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey
The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi meets President Tsai to Beijing's fury
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a visit that has been strongly condemned by China. Ms Pelosi, the most senior US politician in 25 years to visit Taiwan, said her delegation had come to make it "unequivocally clear" that the US would not "abandon" the island.
Pelosi visit: Taiwan puts the ball firmly in Xi Jinping's court
The danger with escalation is that it is hard to pull back. Now that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has managed to visit Taiwan - the highest-ranking American official to do so in 25 years - won't others want to do the same in the future?. Now that China has...
US watching Chinese military drills ‘very closely’ as ballistic missiles fired into Taiwan strait – live
Senior US national security official says Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are ‘concerning’
