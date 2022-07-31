ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Chinese rocket debris falls back to Earth over Malaysia

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Watch: China launches missiles in Taiwan drills

China has begun live-fire drills in the region around Taiwan, following a recent visit to the island by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi. State TV showed numerous missiles being fired as part of the operation. They targeted waters near Taiwan's coast. Self-ruled Taiwan says the move, which stops ships and planes...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia says US involved and farmers report stolen seeds

Russia accused the US of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine for the first time on Tuesday. The Kremlin had previously accused the US of fighting a "proxy war", but Russian officials have stepped up the accusation by saying the Biden administration was approving targets for American-made Himars rocket launchers.
ECONOMY
BBC

French sailor survives 16 hours in capsized boat in Atlantic

A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours at sea by using an air bubble inside his boat after it capsized. The 12-metre vessel, which had set sail from Portugal's capital Lisbon, sent out a distress signal late on Monday evening from the Atlantic Ocean. Spanish coastguards found the upturned...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Rocket#Pacific Oceans#Chinese#Indian
BBC

Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey

The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi meets President Tsai to Beijing's fury

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a visit that has been strongly condemned by China. Ms Pelosi, the most senior US politician in 25 years to visit Taiwan, said her delegation had come to make it "unequivocally clear" that the US would not "abandon" the island.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy