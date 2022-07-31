Dan Campbell Gives Early Impressions of Rookies on Roster

The Detroit Lions' rookie class has started to catch the attention of the coaching staff.

For a young football team that is being built through the draft, the contributions made by the younger players will dictate the level of success that can be achieved.

At the start of training camp, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Detroit would be in trouble if the team's second-year players failed to make the necessary jump that is oftentimes seen following a player's rookie season in the NFL.

On Saturday, Campbell was asked about his impression of the rookies on the roster, after the first three days of training camp.

"It’s so hard without pads. But, certainly (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch," Campbell said. "He just, he pops. To watch him just continue to work and go through it, I’m telling you everyday he just gets a little bit better, and that’s all you care about, is that you just see a little bit of improvement everyday. So, certainly Hutch."

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft impressed season-ticket holders who were on hand to observe practice for the first time.

For many of the coaches , the contributions a young player can make on special teams will dictate whether or not a roster spot is earned.

Rookie defensive back Chase Lucas has caught Campbell's attention, due to his play on special teams.

Campbell noted, "Lucas has caught my eye, and I would tell you – particularly in the special teams drills, that’s where I really see it, the compete drills. And, there’s an awareness about him, he’s pretty instinctive and he’s aggressive, and you’ve got to have all of that to be a good special teams player. I would say those are probably the two that really pop to me right now."

Many onlookers are also paying close attention to the progression of rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. Early on in camp, it appears Alex Anzalone and Chris Board will be seeing the majority of reps as starters.

For Rodriguez, it will be a steady climb to be able to earn reps as a linebacker.

"Rodriguez, he’s done some really good things. But, there again, I would say that’s more special teams than defense right now, and I don’t mean that in a negative," Campbell added.