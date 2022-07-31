ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrence Ross Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Interested?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxVbG_0gzTP4VB00

Terrence Ross to Boston?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have some decisions to make about their roster, and one comes when deciding the future of Terrence Ross.

In a recent episode of The T. Ross Podcast, Ross shared his hype about the team.

“We can f**king go to the playoffs this year,” Ross said .

However, Ross also is a three-point shooting asset that contending teams may covet.

Bleacher Report wrote about the idea of the Boston Celtics acquiring Ross.

Short of selling draft picks (they're already out their 2023 first-rounder), the Celtics can't make a major swap without really feeling it. Their rotation appears locked and is absolutely loaded—quite possibly the best in the basketball—and any significant deal would disrupt it. Boston does have a sizable trade exception left over from the Evan Fournier sign-and-trade that it could use to add a supporting piece. Why not Ross? Before Orlando leaned in to a top-to-bottom rebuild and dismantled the roster around him, he was a walking bucket who could catch fire from three and rock the rim in transition. Surround him with the type of talent on the Shamrocks, and he could feast on catch-and-shoot chances and timely cuts.

Ross has been strong in his Orlando tenure, but put up career-worst shooting numbers in his sixth season with the Magic. Ross shot just 39.7 percent from the field, including 29.2 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged just 10 points per game, his lowest scoring production since the 2017-18 season when he only played in 24 games.

With the team looking to give minutes to younger players, it might be time to start considering offers for Ross.

