Oklahoma City, OK

1 Injured, Suspect In Custody Following Overnight Shooting In Bricktown

By News 9
News On 6
 4 days ago
News On 6

Road Rage Shooting In SW OKC Leads To City’s 45th Homicide Of 2022

Oklahoma City police identified a 19-year-old killed on Monday night in a road rage-related shooting. Investigators identified the victim on Tuesday as Aaliyah Quintero Lopez, but they did not release the name of a 16-year-old wounded in the shooting. Investigators do not believe the victims knew the alleged shooter. Debris...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
MOORE, OK
News On 6

2 Injured In Shooting In SW OKC

Two people were injured after gunfire rang out in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Monday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of SW 20th Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to Oklahoma City police, two people were hit by the gunfire. According to officers at the scene, the incident...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Joe Carter
KOCO

Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
OKEMAH, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
