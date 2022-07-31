1 Injured, Suspect In Custody Following Overnight Shooting In Bricktown

www.newson6.com
KOCO
10-year-old safe, suspect in custody after attempted abduction at OKC baseball field
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 10-year-old is safe and one suspect is in custody after attempted abduction at an Oklahoma City baseball field. This is a nightmare for many parents. Thankfully, the 10-year-old is safe and uninjured. Around 9 Wednesday morning, parents dropped their child off at the ball fields...
News On 6
Road Rage Shooting In SW OKC Leads To City’s 45th Homicide Of 2022
Oklahoma City police identified a 19-year-old killed on Monday night in a road rage-related shooting. Investigators identified the victim on Tuesday as Aaliyah Quintero Lopez, but they did not release the name of a 16-year-old wounded in the shooting. Investigators do not believe the victims knew the alleged shooter. Debris...
KOCO
Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
News On 6
2 Injured In Shooting In SW OKC
Two people were injured after gunfire rang out in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Monday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of SW 20th Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to Oklahoma City police, two people were hit by the gunfire. According to officers at the scene, the incident...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in road rage shooting
Authorities are investigating after a shooting left one woman dead and a teenager injured.
Oklahoma City police searching for car burglary suspect
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles.
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Abuse Of 2 Boys
The start of school is around the corner for metro students. Oklahoma City police officials said on Wednesday with the start of school, officers would see an increase of reported child abuse cases. One case currently under investigation started last December with a metro school counselor and resulted in the...
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
OKCPD: Man arrested after 10-year-old boy tells of attempted kidnapping escape at ballpark
The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest in an alleged attempted kidnapping case on the city's northwest side Wednesday morning.
Woman accused of stabbing, killing husband in Warr Acres
A Warr Acres woman is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center, accused of killing her husband.
KOCO
Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
KOCO
Neighbors shocked after Warr Acres man dead, wife arrested
WARR ACRES, Okla. — Neighbors are shocked after a Warr Acres man was found dead and his wife was arrested. A Warr Acres man is dead and his wife is behind bars after what police call a murder over the weekend. KOCO 5 went door to door talking with...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
News On 6
At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
Man critically injured following a shooting in Bricktown early Sunday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in the face near Kings of Leon Lane and Joe Carter Avenue in Bricktown. The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened after two groups got into a dispute, with a member of one group opening fire on the other. There was only […]
Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion
A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing puppy
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested following a horrific incident of animal abuse.
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
