Michigan Football: Latest on defensive tackle recruiting in 2023

Ranking Michigan Football’s 2022 opponents by difficulty
As we get closer to the 2022 Michigan football season, we rank the Wolverines’ 2022 opponents according to difficulty. Compared to last season, Michigan football’s schedule seems a little easier. The non-conference doesn’t include a power-5 team and a number of key games are at home. However,...
A Healthy Dose Of Fear Drives Xavier Henderson In His Final Season As A Spartan
Michigan State's fifth-year senior safety is ready for one last ride in East Lansing
Tom Izzo, Michigan State Are Suddenly Red-Hot On The Recruiting Trail
Reinforcements are on the way for the Spartans!
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Watts Receives NCAA Waiver
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball player Rocket Watts has received a waiver from the NCAA and can play at Oakland University this coming season. Watts transferred to Mississippi State after one year with the Spartans. Each athlete is permitted one portal transfer without penalty. Despite two portal moves, Watts apparently will not have to sit out the coming season.
In My View: MSU’s recruiting prospects
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - When Nick Saban was Michigan State football coach, he told me he was somewhat envious of Tom Izzo’s recruiting because unlike football he only needed a couple recruits a year to have a good team. I thought of those thoughts when Tom landed Xavier Booker...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says
The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department. More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education
Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
Heavy police presence on Leon Ave. in Lansing
Multiple officers from the Lansing Police Department are at the scene but did not confirm with 6 News what the incident was related to.
Yes, You Can Use Your Fire Pit in Lansing… but There’s a Catch
It's a beautiful Michigan evening. Perfect night for a campfire, huh?. Depending on where you live, it may or may not be legal to use that new fire pit you just got. Within the city limits of Lansing, most recreational fire pits are legal to use. However, there is a catch. You need a permit.
In protest of gas pipeline, farmers chain themselves to equipment
Farm owners in Olivert are taking a stand against the installment of a gas pipeline.
