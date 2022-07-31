Charleston man sentenced for possessing more than 2 pounds of meth
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring.
According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, Georgia, and sold it in and around Charleston during the spring and summer of 2021.
In July 2021, law enforcement tracked Bush from Charleston to Decatur where they saw him meet with his supplier, Ramon David Alston. Shortly after, officers followed Bush a short distance and stopped his vehicle. They found 913 grams of “ICE” methamphetamine. That’s more than two pounds of the drug.Drug trafficker sentenced to 2 years for telephone ‘crack’ deal
This case is part of a long-term methamphetamine distribution investigation that resulted in the conviction of 17 people. Bush, Alston and 12 others pleaded guilty.
Agencies that investigated this case were the FBI, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team.
