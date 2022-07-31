Yankees Rumors: Could Bombers pull off Shohei Ohtani blockbuster?

yanksgoyard.com
Susan Levine
4d ago
They could, but I don’t think they should. Ohtani is injury prone. Plus the Angels will be asking for an exorbitant price. Rather save the money and keep Judge…
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
Joey Gallo gave the saddest interview about his time in New York before Dodgers trade
You really have to feel sorry for Joey Gallo. Throughout his entire career, he’s been the same player. He’s a guy who will not hit for average (like, at all), he’ll strike out a ton *but* he will hit dingers. The Yankees knew that when they traded for Gallo from the Rangers last season, hoping the lefty Gallo would feast on the short porch to right field at Yankee Stadium.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Joey Gallo trade to Dodgers draws hilarious reactions from Yankees fans
The New York Yankees agreed to deal struggling outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Gallo had a brutal tenure with the Yankees, posting a .159 batting average and .660 OPS in 140 career games with the Yankees. As such, no one was happier to see him go than New York fans. Yankees fans took to Twitter after the news of the Gallo trade. Needless to say, there were some hilarious reactions.
Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
San Diego Padres’ new World Series odds after blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, Josh Bell
The San Diego Padres are going all in to compete for a World Series title this season. General manager A.J. Preller pulled off the biggest trades in MLB history Tuesday morning by acquiring World Series champion and generational talent Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. This changes the entire perspective...
Yankees pull stunner and trade Joey Gallo to Dodgers for pitching prospect
Joey Gallo, as expected is no longer a New York Yankee. Though the vitriol in the slugger’s direction that came from the fan base has quickly pivoted to empathy over the last couple months, it’s safe to say everyone’s relieved with this outcome. According to reports, Gallo...
Brian Cashman breaks down Yankees' Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade
“(Bader) is a really talented kid, local kid, and it’s hard to get your hands on someone of that caliber – and it takes something to get something,” Cashman said of the deal.
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Yankees trade two-time All-Star OF Joey Gallo to Dodgers
Two-time All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade that'll send Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter to the New York Yankees, according to Pat Ragazzo of FanNation. The Yankees were reportedly searching for a way to part with Gallo and his $10.275 million salary after...
New York Yankees’ all-time home run leaders
Babe Ruth leads the way but what other New York Yankees sluggers are on the list of those who hit the most home runs in Pinstripes? They earned the nickname Bronx Bombers and here is why. 18. Aaron Judge (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 201 (and counting)17. Bill Dickey (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Home run total: 20216. Roger Maris (David Boss-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 20315. Robinson Cano (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Home run total: 20414. Dave Winfield (USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 20513. Mark Teixeira (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Home run total: 20612. Jason Giambi (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 20911. Don Mattingly (AP Photo) Home run total: 22210. Graig Nettles (Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 2509. Derek Jeter (TYSON TRISH/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Home run total: 2608. Jorge Posada (Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 2757. Bernie Williams (USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 2876. Alex Rodriguez (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images) Home run total: 3515. Yogi Berra (AP Photo) Home run total: 3584. Joe DiMaggio (AP Photo) Home run total: 3613. Lou Gehrig (AP Photo) Home run total: 4932. Mickey Mantle (Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 5361. Babe Ruth (AP Photo) Home run total: 65911
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
