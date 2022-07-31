3 ways the Mets can make themselves the World Series favorites

The Houston Astros helped the New York Mets out. No, seriously. They aren’t all bad. Baseball’s biggest villains landed Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox and Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles. Two candidates for the Mets land in Houston. This leaves catcher Willson Contreras with one less destination. The same goes for Josh Bell, a player more teams could probably squeeze onto their roster but might not have great of a need for.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO