3 ways the Mets can make themselves the World Series favorites

Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
A best and final David Robertson trade offer to the Cubs
With the trade deadline in its final stages, the New York Mets still have work to do. They need another bat to compliment Daniel Vogelbach at DH. They could also use an upgrade at catcher. But the most important thing the Mets have to do is sure up their bullpen.
Mets shouldn’t bother taking a flier on relief pitcher Joe Smith
If you had to invent a fake baseball player and create a career for a journeyman reliever who actually had a solid time in the big leagues, you might have yourself Joe Smith. The name itself feels generically auto-generated. From 2007 when he debuted with the New York Mets until 2022 when he most recently pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Smith has managed to appear in 866 MLB games and give his 8 teams a 3.14 ERA.
Astros may have passively helped the Mets' chances of adding 2 trade targets
The Houston Astros helped the New York Mets out. No, seriously. They aren’t all bad. Baseball’s biggest villains landed Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox and Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles. Two candidates for the Mets land in Houston. This leaves catcher Willson Contreras with one less destination. The same goes for Josh Bell, a player more teams could probably squeeze onto their roster but might not have great of a need for.
2 trades the Mets should make today, 1 they should avoid
The trade deadline is here. The New York Mets made a couple of small moves last week, but they’ve still got some work to do in the bullpen and at DH. We’ve seen some interesting moves all around the league, and that will end tonight. Some potential Mets...
