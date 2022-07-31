ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

3 ways the Mets can make themselves the World Series favorites

By John Flynn
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
risingapple.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade

Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Mets shouldn’t bother taking a flier on relief pitcher Joe Smith

If you had to invent a fake baseball player and create a career for a journeyman reliever who actually had a solid time in the big leagues, you might have yourself Joe Smith. The name itself feels generically auto-generated. From 2007 when he debuted with the New York Mets until 2022 when he most recently pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Smith has managed to appear in 866 MLB games and give his 8 teams a 3.14 ERA.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
FanSided

Astros may have passively helped the Mets' chances of adding 2 trade targets

The Houston Astros helped the New York Mets out. No, seriously. They aren’t all bad. Baseball’s biggest villains landed Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox and Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles. Two candidates for the Mets land in Houston. This leaves catcher Willson Contreras with one less destination. The same goes for Josh Bell, a player more teams could probably squeeze onto their roster but might not have great of a need for.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy